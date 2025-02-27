Ohio rep. tries to stir up racial strife by claiming Trayvon Martin was a victim of ‘racially motivated violence’ and ‘police brutality’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

If you embrace a position—whether it’s religious, political, moral—completely devoid of fact… and reason… and logic… and practicality… and responsibility…and integrity… and objectivity… and empathy… and self-sacrifice… then apparently all you’re left with are debunked lies.

Case in point: Yesterday, Ohio congresswoman Joyce Beatty made this claim on X:

Thirteen years ago today, Trayvon Martin, at 17 years old, was wrongfully killed in an act of police brutality that shook the nation and brought vital awareness to the racially motivated violence that plagues our country. Today, and every day, let us continue the fight for racial equity and speak out against the hate that divides us. My love and prayers go out to his family.

Of course, Beatty almost immediately erased it.

First of all, Zimmerman was not a cop, but a private citizen making the rounds in his own neighborhood, as he was captain of the neighborhood watch. Zimmerman, like Martin, was a racial minority, with his Afro-Peruvian heritage very obvious when looking at him; this didn’t stop the legacy media though from developing and deploying the term “white Hispanic” to describe Zimmerman in an attempt to craft the same “racially motivated” tale perpetuated by Beatty still today...thirteen years later....

Martin was a violent and delinquent young man, known to brag on social media about “beating and bloodying” other people and his drug use, who had attacked Zimmerman from behind, unprovoked, and was smashing his head into the concrete sidewalk when he was shot. If Martin were white, shooting to kill and a bullet to the chest would be just as justified.

Of course, the complicit media ran photos of Martin as a young, prepubescent boy, looking rather cherubic—similar to what the British media did for Axel Rudakubana, the young man from a Rwandan background that went on a stabbing spree in Southport, England.

No doubt, this was a case of self-defense. For a spectacularly thorough chain of events the night Martin died, see Mike McDaniel’s “What you don’t know, and need to know, about Pam Bondi” here. As a side note: Bondi was the government official who appointed a corrupt prosecutor and arranged for two biased judges to oversee the case to—thankfully, unsuccessfully—take down Zimmerman. As McDaniel wrote, Bondi “basked in that destructive glory.”

If Democrats didn’t have debunked lies, they’d have nothing at all.

