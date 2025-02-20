Oh, horrors! Trump pursues peace and tells the truth about Zelenskyy

The war machine is up and screaming. Zelenskyy is having a hissy fit for not continuing to be the absolute center of attention as Trump proceeds, diplomatically, to pursue perfectly legitimate routes to, firstly, engage the “aggressor” (Russia) in talks for peace.

For the first time since the current Ukraine/Russia war began—exactly 3 years less 4 days ago—the leadership of America is speaking for the people, those being killed, and all those paying for it.

Zelenskyy is furious that America, whose taxpayers have financed “his” war, did not yet include him in the first diplomatic efforts with Russia. But this is not all about Zelenskyy, fortunately. It most absolutely stands to reason that the peace talks, from the perspective of any historically successful diplomacy, must begin with the most powerful participant: Russia. This is Diplomacy 101.

Held in Riyadh, the diplomatic initiative initiated by Trump’s administration, was more than timely and correct in every important respect. That correctness is what the Western world fails, in its current chaos, to grasp. The MSM would prefer to trash Trump than to highlight the progress made.

From the reignition of the Ukraine war, the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress (in the main) has presented as routinely hostile to and dismissive of any diplomatic engagement to stop this bloody, terrible conflict. Ditto and more so, Zelenskyy himself. Biden stoked the war by allowing unregulated, unreported, and unchallenged billions in cash and munitions to flow to Mr. Zelenskyy, who repeatedly engaged in blatant grifting while circumventing a change in leadership. While Ukraine is at war elections are suspended and Zelenskyy can, “constitutionally,” stay put.

Was no one in U.S. Bidenland remotely interested in why the Biden administration neglected (a) any war costs accountability and (b) any diplomatic initiatives for peace…for three years? Did no one tire of Zelenskyy’s obvious pandering and self-promotion in America, as the cash kept going from us to him? Did anyone notice that, despite the political theatrics from Britain, the EU, the UN, Germany, and France, it was and is the U.S., not Europe, primarily carrying the cash can for this war on another continent?

Why did no one in the moribund Biden media think to ask about the historic domestic corruption shared between political actors in the U.S. and Ukraine, corruption largely related to the Biden family and, quite possibly, many other American officials and legislators?

As Elon Musk pointed out, the “kickbacks” are too enticing:

Kickbacks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

As per usual, the United States has left it to Trump to speak up and say, “no more.” Is President Trump to be impeached again by the Congress for diplomacy, for working for peace?

The only scandal here is via Biden and his legions.

Of course, the MSM today is aflame with collective fury after Trump dared call Zelenskyy exactly what he is:

President Trump escalated his feud with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday by mocking his counterpart as a failing, unpopular president and characterizing him as a ‘dictator’ who would have lost his country without the U.S. ‘gravy train.’ The blistering attack on social media marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy after the Biden administration’s four years of portraying Mr. Zelenskyy as a brave hero and critical ally against Russian authoritarianism.

Naturally, an offended Zelenskyy responded:

Mr. Zelenskyy’s frustration boiled with pointed comments late Tuesday after the U.S. president suggested that Ukraine started the war, which began when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. He said Mr. Trump lives in a ‘bubble’ of Russian disinformation.

Zelenskyy’s use of the Left’s buzzword “disinformation” is a common wolf whistle to the U.S. media; by now, he is quite adept at manipulating the clueless press both here and in Europe.

While Biden’s inspector general put the total Ukraine bill around $183 billion, Trump said that the number was closer to $350 billion. Let’s not forget that last month, Zelenskyy claimed that most of the aid never made it to Ukraine.

It’s very likely DOGE will come through with real answers.

President Trump is speaking for sanity and peace, and being shafted for doing so.

Image: Public domain.