Melting down over DOGE

In FY 2024, the U.S. had an almost $2 trillion deficit, almost 7% of the total GDP, in a supposedly good economy. Total debt is over $36 trillion, and our economy has a GDP of less than $30 trillion, which includes massive amounts of government spending. Total federal spending in FY 2019, before COVID was $4.4 trillion. Today it is around $7 trillion, up over 50% while inflation is up a little over 20%. So, government spending is up two- and one-half times inflation. Due to COVID and the intentional closing of a significant amount of the private economy, there was a lot of (manufactured) emergency spending in FY 2020. The problem is the Biden administration and Congress never rolled back emergency spending. They just kept increasing everything.

The massive $36 trillion debt falls on both parties, because politicians in both parties passed the spending, yet spent very little time reviewing how all the money is spent. The trajectory we are on is extremely dangerous for this and future generations.

I am 72 this year and for the first time in my lifetime we have a president who is going to go through the entire executive branch budget with a fine-toothed comb to see how the money is being spent. He is very transparent. I would think that the media would be happy with the transparency so they could see how the money is spent. Sadly, most of the media seem to prefer keeping the details secret from the public.

Most of the media, a few judges, and other Democrats, think the president has no say in how executive branch agencies spend the money once it is appropriated. That is nuts and why we are broke. The new talking point is claiming that what Trump is doing is creating a constitutional crisis and is lawless. It is neither. It is his job. What is a lawless creation of a constitutional crisis is the legislative and judicial branches seeking to dictate that the president and executive branch should not have any say in how money is spent in executive agencies.

It would be nice if the judicial and legislative branches also became transparent on how they’re spending our money too. Sadly, it doesn’t appear that they have any intent on doing that, and what is sadder is that most of the media don’t seem to care.

Trump is planning to do deep dives into how each department under his control is spending the taxpayers and borrowed money.

Trump is strong on defense, but he believes they will find massive waste and abuse in the Defense budget. The Defense department hasn’t passed an audit in seven years.

Everything in the federal budget seems to be on automatic pilot. Anytime someone wants to freeze or cut a budget someone screams about what a disaster it would be.

Here is a small sample of things about which the media and other Democrats get extremely upset, and over which they don’t seem to have any concern:

The media and other Democrats are whining about unelected bureaucrats searching for waste, fraud, and abuse while they are trying to protect the unelected bureaucrats committing waste, fraud, and abuse.

Wouldn’t it be interesting for Politico to show how many people or businesses paid $10,000 to $15,000 for a subscription versus the number paid for by government bureaucrats? After all, they claim these were just normal transactions instead of the government buying propaganda.

Can anyone imagine the deserved outrage that would happen if Trump funneled supposed humanitarian aid to Breitbart? Yet when Biden did it with Politico, we aren’t supposed to care.

They are outraged that Trump fired IGs, but not upset at all that these IGs have failed to root out much waste, fraud, and abuse, despite that being their job.

They are very angry that federal employees might be let go, but there was much less concern when millions of people in the private sector lost their jobs because of government edicts on COVID, or when government employees were fired for choosing not to take a vaccine.

They decry and defame those of us who tell the truth that the climate has changed cyclically and naturally but do not care at all that dire climate forecasts have been completely wrong. The policies stay the same and the talking point that the “science is settled” never changes.

They will be very mad that people at the EPA, Energy, Interior, and elsewhere who work on climate change will be let go, but were not concerned that millions of people directly and indirectly employed in oil, gas, coal, and pipeline industries would lose their jobs because of government policies based on inaccurate computer models. Biden callously told coal miners that they could learn to code when they lost their jobs.

Most workers, especially low paid workers, must show up at a location to work, yet somehow, we are supposed to feel sorry for government workers who must show up at the office after five years of remote work. If Trump and his cabinet determine that workers will be more efficient, productive, and accountable if they are at the office, they should show up or face the consequences just like they would in the private sector.

Conclusion: The media and other Democrats are outraged that a president, who they falsely labeled a fascist and dictator for ten years, is finally showing America how corrupt and inefficient the bloated government is at spending our money. They can’t handle the truth. The country will collapse in bankruptcy without controlling spending.

Image from Grok.