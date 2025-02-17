Maybe we could ask Al Gore, John Kerry, and the UN to explain why we should go along with the Paris Climate Agreement?

Maybe we should ask Al Gore, John Kerry, and the United Nations to explain why America should go along with the Paris Climate Agreement? On second thought, since these people don’t deal in facts, maybe not.

After 160 years of an exponential rise of our use of oil, coal, and natural gas…

After decades of being told that humans, CO2, red meat, cars, trucks, gas grills, gas appliances and multiple other things are causing disastrous global warming…

After decades of doomsday prophecies detailing that we have only a few years left to save the planet and to do so we must give up our quality of life and modern amenities…

After decades of those who dared acknowledge that the climate is cyclical and natural being labeled “climate change deniers” and “anti-science”...

After decades of dire predictions being completely wrong…

After centuries of knowing that cold temperatures cause many more deaths than warm temperatures…

And after decades of media operatives telling us we were going to have snowless winters…

We will have temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal and the cold will cover a significant part of the United States:

Winter’s back: Freezing cold in midwest and blizzard fears in Northeast The cold air that’s on the march from western Canada ‘means business in the central part of the country,’ said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines on Friday. With temperatures that will be some 40 degrees below normal for February, it’s a ‘pretty impressive batch of cold air,’ he said.

According to Google AI, January of 2025 was the coldest in the United States since 1988.

But don’t worry, the next time we have a warm period, droughts, and a severe hurricane, we will again be told that the science is settled and that Donald Trump and his policies are destroying the planet.

Scientific facts don’t affect the green pushers and their talking points.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.