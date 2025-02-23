Lies, damn lies, and statistics—or, in the case of Democrats, polls

The media and other Democrats intentionally and routinely use skewed polls to mislead the public.

Trump won the election, including the popular vote, so one would think that a fair poll would recognize that result. However, that’s not how the Washington Post managed to conduct its February 13th to 28th poll where they showed that 48% approved of Trump and 51% disapproved. Let me explain.

The WaPo polled 2,601 people, 1,303 of whom leaned Democrat, 1,183 of whom leaned Republican, and 105 of whom were neither Democrat nor Republican. So, 50% leaned Democrat, and 45% leaned Republican. This means that, despite polling 10% more Democrats than Republicans, the WaPo could only get a net 3% disapproval rating.

Essentially, they polled 1,408 people who were against Trump and 1183 people who were probably for Trump in this poll. A semi-reliable poll would have polled at least 115 more people who leaned Republican to at least equalize the numbers. A real reliable poll would have mirrored the vote in November, where Republicans won.

With the poll out there, the rest of the Democrat media instantly told the public that Trump, his actions, and his policies are unpopular.

Image by Freepik AI.

Maybe they could ask what Democrat policies the people like. Here are a few questions they could ask:

Do you think the federal government spends too much, just right, or too little?

Do you think that Trump’s lowering tax rates, which increased revenues by trillions, caused the deficit?

Do you think that the federal government should pay almost $400 per room, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars each year, to house illegals in expensive hotels in New York or anywhere else? Do you think those payments cause prices to rise in other hotels?

Do you think that the federal government should fund condoms, sex changes, and vasectomies, or that it should try to influence elections throughout the world?

Do you think that the Biden administration should have parked $20 billion in Citibank to funnel to green pushers when they get around to it?

Do you think federal workers should show up to the office to work, or do you think they should have the freedom to work wherever (and seemingly whenever) they want?

Do you think the government should remove people’s freedom to choose the kind of vehicles and appliances they want to buy?

Do you think that poor families should be able to choose to send their children to better schools?

Do you think all adults have the capability to get a photo ID and that it is reasonable to require that ID to vote?

Do you think that there should be no limits on abortion?

Do you think it is okay for mothers and abortion providers to withhold health care and let a child die if they survived a botched abortion?

Do you think men should be allowed to play against girls and women in sports and to expose themselves in their locker rooms?

Do you think a border wall would help block illegals from coming into the country?

Do you think politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate despite all the natural variables?

Of course, the Washington Post and other Democratic pollsters like CNN, NBC, ABC, or NPR will never ask the above questions because the answers would show that the public disagrees with Democrats on most issues.

It is a true shame that most of the media are disinterested in facts and, instead, deal in propaganda intended to mislead the public rather than inform it.

Another glaring failure on the media’s part is that they act as if predictions are facts. Thus, the media said the stock market dropped a lot on February 21st because people were worried about the economy, inflation, and potential tariffs. These, they predicted, were the harbingers of a future collapse.

Some prediction because the same investors in the S&P and Nasdaq weren’t worried about inflation, the economy, and tariffs on February 19th when those indexes hit all-time highs. The market fluctuates like the climate.

Moreover, CEOs are the most confident they have been in three years. Somehow, this story didn’t make the nightly news because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

Just to set the seal on these lies, damn lies, and polls, remember that the polls and the media said that Kamala and Hillary were going to win.