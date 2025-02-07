Leftists in a tailspin, and USAID is the hill to die on?

These days, the far left is like driving past an automobile accident: you want to look away from the carnage, but you can’t. Leftists don’t realize that President Trump is directing them into a brick wall. Even worse for them, their (paid) partners in the nation’s socialist media are starting to mock them mercilessly.

A prime case was the Communist News Network (CNN), where the panel openly mocked the cringey video of the Democrats protesting the cleaning up of the government. The line of the day from host Abby Phillip described the protest as “a piñata in search of a stick.”

This is the headline from Mediaite: “‘I Don’t Want to Hear Chuck Schumer!’ CNN NewsNight Panel Brutally Mocks Democrats Over Cringy Anti-Elon Musk Protest.”

The accompanying story is a nice rundown on the segment, which provides a lot of detail on the ever so desperate Un-Democratic Party:

Tuesday night’s CNN NewsNight panel was equal parts amused and despondent over a cringy anti-Elon Musk protest held by Democrats in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day. After playing a series of uninspiring clips of Democratic politicians speaking at the rally — and most notably one of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shouting “We will win! We will win!” and “We won’t rest! We won’t rest!” over and over again, a number of panelists laughed.

Although the left side of the panel lamented cutting the bloated budget, they also begrudgingly praised President Trump for his bringing on people like Elon Musk. Later on, it was more than amusing when Phillip asked Democrat commentator Bakari Sellers,

“Bakari, are you fired up after seeing that?” [snip] “I’m fired up and ready to go, can’t you see it in my face,” joked Sellers before expressing his disappointment in Democrats’ “lack of plan” and “flat-footedness.”

The panel even took the Democrats to task for trotting out the ever-false allegation of advocates of individual liberty and limited government being proponents of National Socialism — a ridiculous accusation for over 100 years, which appeared in the first reports on the Original Social Justice Warrior, Adolf Hitler.

When they finally got around to getting the take from conservative commentator Scott Jennings, it was just the frosting on the cake.

“I think the highlight reel that you just played, spliced with the highlight reel of all the people trying to run the Democratic National Committee at their organizational meeting, ought to be put together,” mused Jennings. “And we ought to take money from the Republican National Committee and play it on a loop. Ladies and gentlemen: The American left is so far off the rails, they’re going to have to get Google Maps to find their way back. They’re way gone right now, and it’s glorious!”

All of this was also covered in one of the legendary segments from Sky News Australia and Rita Panahi, which is more than appropriately entitled “Lefties Losing It.”

The left couldn’t have picked a better hill to die on. How many of us had even heard of USAID until this scandal broke out? It appears to be essentially a government money-laundering machine, funding all kinds of programs contrary to what the majority of the taxpayers want. So now they’re defending unbelievably ridiculous expenditures. We can’t wait until they pivot and step on another rake. Go for it, lefties.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixabay.