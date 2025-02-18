Leftist lawyer Benjamin Crump calls for crime to be legalized because it's just part of black culture

Who needs the Klan when there are guys like left-wing lawyer Benjamin Crump doing what it does better?

According to Fox Business host Charles Payne:

Things you might hear at a KKK rally. https://t.co/mGqeCcZCu4 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 18, 2025

The video, which has an MSNBC badge below it, and was probably made in 2024, features Crump, who represented George Floyd and Trayvon Martin in their race-baiting cases, shooting cue balls on a pool table with the Rev. Al Sharpton and a couple other men, waxing philosophical between pool shots:

"We can get rid of all the crime in America, overnight, just like that ... change the definition of crime. If you get to define what conduct is going to be made criminal, you can predict who the criminal's going to be."

Which doesn't sound very charitable to the black people he purportedly represents.

Last we heard, black people dislike crime at least as much as other crime victims and don't care what the color of the perpetrator is. After all, they are most often the victims of violent crime, and the sad story is, most of it comes from black criminals.

While Crump cites the case of "loosey cigarettes" as his argument -- there had been a case on Staten Island where someone resisting arrest for selling "looseys" was overly restrained and died, the broader statement is that if one can magically end the definition of crime for all criminal acts, then all the murders, robberies, rapes, carjackings, drug dealings and other violent offenses would go away, because the word would be gone.

Which is pretty bizarre logic.

Just redefine what crime is and voilà, there is no more crime, because no one would place the word 'crime' onto criminal acts, and then black culture would no longer have criminals.

Sound like a nice way to define black culture? Actually it's the soft bigotry of low expections, as George W. Bush once put it.

Crime is not inherent in black culture -- once upon a time, black neighborhoods were as safe as white ones, black innovation and enterprise flourished, black people lived in nice homes in nice neighborhoods, at times even against cruel segregation, and virtually all black children were raises in two-parent homes.

Lyndon Johnson's Great Society juggernaut managed to degrade black culture into a damaged culture where too many black children grow up in families that never formed, education went downhill, and bad influences like gangsta rap and its values as well as illegal drugs, were puffed up by white Hollywood liberals to foist onto the black public. Not surprisingly, crime found a home in this cultural rubble and ruins. And it wasn't just black culture that was damaged -- ask J.D. Vance what drug addiction did to his family growing up.

Now Crump claims it's all a matter of semantics.

That's garbage. As J.D. Vance has said in another context: Does this guy even listen to himself? The Klan loves this kind of talk.

Image: X video screen shot

As Payne says, it sounds like Klan gibberings.