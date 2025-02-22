In the case of Hamas v. Humanity

The Bible says: “thou shalt not kill,” doesn’t it? Actually, it doesn’t. The correct translation is “thou shalt not murder.” Our criminal law, the law of all civilized nations, flows from this understanding. It’s always wrong to murder, but killing is often necessary, moral and lawful. This obviously speaks to self-defense but also allows governments to invoke the death penalty and to wage just wars. But are those wars limited to national self-defense, or may governments also destroy demons, enemies of civilization, peoples so depraved, so willingly agents of evil, allowing them to live ensures the suffering and deaths of the good? If it please the Court, I urge the Court to apply the maximum penalty and present evidence for the total elimination of Hamas.

The first and most obvious exhibit is the unprovoked atrocities of October 7, preceded by decades of unprovoked terrorist attacks on Israel and countless other nationals. This includes the kidnapping and holding hostage of hundreds of Israelis and some Americans and other nationals, and their torture, mutilation, rape and murder while in captivity.

Hamas, which continues to swear to murder every Jew and infidel, has never honored the terms of any cease fire, and violated such terms on October 7.

Promising to return the corpses of Shiri Bibas and her two infants—4 and 10 months old--Hamas staged an inhuman spectacle:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Hamas claimed Shiri and the boys died in an Israeli airstrike. As always, they lied:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Hamas did not return Shiri’s body, but that of an unknown woman:

Ariel, the 4-year-old, had more humanity and goodness than the entirety of Hamas;

Graphic: X Screenshot

And more kindness and love:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Hamas released Shiri’s husband days earlier, not out of kindness, but to further torture him, just as they have withheld knowledge of the murder of other hostages from their families.

Hamas uses its own people as human shields, storing munitions in homes, schools and hospitals, and placing tunnel openings in those places. They steal relief supplies and money from them, enriching their leaders.

Hamas promises to continue to murder Israelis:

A Hamas official has vowed to repeat the horrific terror attacks on Israel earlier this month “again and again” until the country is completely destroyed, insisting it has “no place on our land.” Ghazi Hamad, a member of the militant group’s decision-making political bureau, warned that Gaza leadership would replicate the coordinated Oct. 7 attack, referred to by the terrorists as Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took some 240 hostages. “The al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time and there will be a second, a third, a fourth because we have the determination, the resolve and the capabilities to fight,” Hamad said in an Oct. 24 Lebanese television interview republished by British outlets Wednesday. [skip] We are called a nation of martyrs and are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” Hamad said. “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations, and must be finished.” “We are not ashamed to say this, with full force. We must teach Israel a lesson and we will do this again and again.”

Hamas does not want peace. It does not want a “two-state solution.” It wants only death and destruction and is willing to sacrifice anyone in that unholy quest.

Hamas wants to kill not only every Jew, but every American and every other infidel, which includes every Muslim not sharing their bloodthirsty evil. That would include the Grand Mufti of Dubai:

Graphic: X Screenshot

And the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia:

Graphic: X Screenshot

I submit to the Court that Hamas and all its adherents, supporters, financiers and enablers have demonstrated their demonic, genocidal intentions, and in so doing, have forfeited any right to continue to exist. Allowing them to exist will inevitably result in the mutilation, torture, rape and murder of countless innocents. For the sake, and in the name of humanity, Hamas has condemned itself to death.

Therefore, I urge the Court to sanction Hamas, such sentence to be carried out by the Israelis, who do not forgive or forget such atrocities, and who are willing and able, with the support of the United States and such allies as might be able to find the will to fight evil not seen on earth since the Nazi Holocaust, to carry out such sentence. The sentence of death also to be applied to all terrorists released in the most recent hostage exchange agreement, serially breached by Hamas.

Evidence to be presented for the elimination of the Iranian regime, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Authority at a later time.

We leave it to God in His wisdom whether to have mercy on their souls. For the preservation of civilization and the defeat of evil, we can only urge their damnation.

