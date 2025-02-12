How much power does Elon Musk have?

The Dem tantrum about DOGE is a sight to behold. Their resistance to Elon rooting around in Executive Branch activities is instructive. He is proving that the Dems care more about their precious bureaucrats than the voters’ will. “Hand over your cash, peasants and workers, so we can spend it as we please.”

Despite Dem claims to the contrary, Elon and his whiz kids have no policymaking authority. None. They are part of the White House executive staff. It exists to advise the president. That’s it. Only the president holds executive power. “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America” — Article II, Section I, first sentence. Not in the W.H. executive staff. Not in the courts. Not in Congress. Nor in the Executive Branch departments and agencies, though the president does delegate some authority to them. And absolutely not in the so-called independent agencies, which are totally unconstitutional.

All Elon has done is ask questions and share the answers he found. He has lifted up the rock. Exposed to sunlight, the creatures underneath are scurrying around as if their careers depend on it, and they do. They are dying in the sunlight. Four FEMA members have been fired for spending $69M of FEMA’s money to put illegal aliens in NYC hotels. Elon did not fire them. The president did, via his delegated authority to SecDHS Kristi Noem. Four creatures stomped. Good riddance.

Judges who have blocked Elon’s access to government data are way out of line. Dem claims that we are close to a constitutional crisis might be right, but only because activist judges think they can tell the chief executive what data he and his staff are allowed to see. What nonsense.

Full disclosure: I spent 36 of my 43 years handling federal money on both sides of the table. I guess that made me a federal bureaucrat, at least while on active duty. If Elon had shown up in my office asking to see how I has handling that money, I’d have happily shown him. He’d have nodded, walked away, and looked for someone who had something to hide.

An FBI special agent once entered my office, showed his badge, and asked for a huge pile of documents. Once I knew the that commander was aware of the investigation per federal law, I handed the material over. End of rant.

Image: JD Lasica via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).