Homeland Security Secretary Noem accuses FBI of leaking news of ICE raids to the press

What do we have here, a banana republic?

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem:

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/HNW1ujf0Gd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2025

Things like this, where the army fights the navy, are exactly what happen in a night-haunted tinpot dictatorship.

If what Noem says is right, this is an amazing breach of professionalism at the FBI, leaking news of raids to the press in order to undermine another federal agency.

It's almost impossible to believe it's true, but here we are, one federal agency accusing another one of using the press to knock down the other guy. Other than to support Democrats, and perhaps make President Trump look weak and ineffective on immigration, it's hard to say why they would be doing this. Is it one kid, or the full management suite on the top floor?

Yes, the FBI is famous for "leaking like a wet brown bag," as I once read in a Ross Thomas novel. Andrew McCabe lost his job at the top tier of the FBI for this, and James Comey engaged in it with alacrity, laundering his leaks through his Columbia University professor pal, who then went to the press. He actually admitted it, like there was nothing wrong.

But this is a new era now, and they ought to be on their best behavior if they know what's good for them. At least one of them there is doing the opposite, and there have been inexplicable leaks to the press:

The leaks continue.



The LA Times reports they’ve obtained a leaked government document which indicates there will be a “large scale” ICE enforcement operation in the LA area before the end of the month.



This comes after the Aurora op was leaked, w/ CBS & NBC writing articles… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 9, 2025

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action, as Ian Fleming put it in Goldfinger.

Chicago, Aurora, and now Los Angeles, so we are on three.

This, in addition to these kinds of warnings from NGOs, some of which may have been paid by USAID:

Here is one of the organizations telling them where a raid was happening. Would not doubt the Mayor and the city council are behind it and the leaks . pic.twitter.com/asA9GbXSmh — pearljohn (@mjohn55) February 9, 2025

And they were very necessary raids of extremely bad actors -- the freaks burning flags in Los Angeles follows on from the bona fide gang members taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, and the jackass public officials yelling against ICE in Chicago. They all were rendered ineffective with leaks, costing millions in useless expenses -- from someone apparently at another agency who needs to be arrested.

The Last Refuge has some excellent commentary here.

Maybe it makes sense to hold them off until Kash Patel's nomination is confirmed in the Senate. If it's really them doing this irresponsible leaking, there's a hell of a cleanup job for Patel as this agency apparently has no fear of any consequences for its outrageous behavior, and seems willing enough to fight, by fair means or foul, as a result.

