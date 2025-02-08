High time for the posse to round up the bad guys

With all the horrific hoopla spewing from the Left regarding President Donald Trump’s less than three weeks in office, I could not help but be reminded of an American Thinker cartoon from way back in early December:

For the multi-millions of us who voted for Trump, this is exactly what we voted for—and, truth be told, what has transpired so far outweighs and surpasses the “good stuff” we expected over the next four years, let alone the first four months.

Whatever odious policies were created anew in the Biden administration will be gone anon. And with Elon Musk’s deep-dive beginning with USAID and continuing into other nefarious tentacles of our bloated, corrupt, and ingrained governmental institutions, which of the bad guys will be able to dodge DOGE?

One Psalm in particular jumps out:

They dig a deep pit to trap others, then fall into it themselves. (Psalm 7:15 NLT)

While all this exposing and purging of misused and wasted tax-payer dollars continues, so do the president’s deportation orders for criminal illegal aliens. The left is in a lather over this operation. and some have even compared the plight of the illegals at this time in America with Anne Frank’s ordeal during World War II in Germany.

But what Trump’s team is doing is not creating new Anne Frank hiding to avoid being caught; it’s more likely that the person hiding in a Leftist’s attic is an illegal responsible for rape or murder, rather than Maria, the poor young woman vacuuming her employers’ curtains and scrubbing out their fondue pots.

The new administration has to keep going while filtering out all the noise. Like one of the most memorable lines from the movie Tombstone, spoken with angry conviction by Wyatt Earp (played by Kurt Russell) when he was about to mount up and hunt down the killer cowboys:

You tell ‘em I’m comin’... and hell’s comin’ with me!

Fortunately for the ne’er do wells of our day, the justice that’s coming is a considerably more peaceful and civilized “reckoning.”

We need to continue to pray for the success of those in our day who are exposing the evil and doing something about it. Consider another apt Scripture:

Let those who love the Lord hate evil, for He guards the lives of his faithful ones and delivers them from the hand of the wicked. (Psalm 97:10 NIV)

There’s a huge job ahead and we as a nation need to stand firm to offer assistance where we can to get it all done. Sixteen years ago, Barack Obama declared that he was going to “fundamentally transform” America. And, unfortunately, he did. But now, in the time ahead, we need to champion what President Trump’s team has set out to do and make sure that our great nation is truly “foundationally restored.”

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries.