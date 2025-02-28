Hey Jake don’t make it bad

I guess that elections have consequences. Would Jake Tapper have published this book if VP Harris had won the election? Probably not. Nevertheless, we welcome the CNN host to the side that knew that something was wrong with President Biden.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have not read “Original Sin”, but people are indeed talking about it. What makes this book so interesting is that the author, Jake, did a lot to promote said sin: the cognitive decline of a sitting president. Remember “the stutters”?

The responses are interesting, such as this one from Newsweek:

Penguin Press announced Wednesday that Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson were co-writing a book about what led to the Democratic Party’s 2024 election defeat, with a focus on Biden’s ‘serious decline.’ In response, several conservatives have resurfaced old remarks in which Tapper defended Biden in the 2020 election cycle. After President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, criticized Biden’s voice for shaking in his campaign speeches, Tapper wrote on Twitter that politics aside, it is ‘worth reading this remarkable piece about his stutter’ with a link to an Atlantic article describing how Biden’s stutter began in boyhood.

Furthermore, we read these reactions:

Jim Verdi, a producer for the popular conservative show The Don Bongino Radio Show, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday: ‘Is there an entire chapter devoted to your role in the coverup?’ Stephen L. Miller, the conservative host of Versus Media Podcast, tweeted: ‘Is it just 300 pages of you guys apologizing to the rest of us you labeled cheap fake artists or are you really trying this?’ Joe Dan Gorman, a conservative commentator, replied to Tapper: ‘You had a ringside seat for the entire ride... and said nothing.’

OK. Put me down as someone who is skeptical of Jake Tapper’s opinion on this. In the book, he calls President Biden’s decision to seek reelection “narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless.” Sorry but he should have been screaming that long ago, and challenging VP Harris to do serious interviews.

It would have been better if Jake submitted his resignation and called on other media colleagues to do the same. It’s a bit ridiculous to write a book after the election confirming what everyone knew long before the election.

To be cynical, maybe Jake wants to win back some of the viewers that he lost with the anti-Trump rants over the years. Maybe. I doubt that those viewers will give him a chance because Jake is a phony.

So na na na na na na hey Jake—it’s too late to take a sad song and make it better, to paraphrase The Beatles.

