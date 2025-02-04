The WSJ gets more pathetic every day as they try to pooh-pooh Trump's trade war
Two days ago, the Wall Street Journal ran this piece on President Trump's tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada:
The Dumbest Trade War Fallout Begins
President Trump conceded Sunday that there may be “some pain” from his sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but they will eventually lead to a new “GOLDEN AGE.” Nice of him to promise a glorious future because the pain is already unfolding, and the tariffs won’t even take effect until Tuesday.
In effect, they said Trump's trade war was the dumbest ever.
I call that 'garbage.'
And yesterday, Trump got Mexico and Canada to cave and give more support on the border, against cartels, and against drugs.
So how does the WSJ report these wins by Trump for the American people?
The President pauses after minor concessions from Canada and Mexico.
President Trump never admits a mistake, but he often changes his mind. That’s the best way to read his decision Monday to pause his 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada after minor concessions from each country.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License