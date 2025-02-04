The WSJ gets more pathetic every day as they try to pooh-pooh Trump's trade war

Two days ago, the Wall Street Journal ran this piece on President Trump's tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada:

The Dumbest Trade War Fallout Begins President Trump conceded Sunday that there may be “some pain” from his sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but they will eventually lead to a new “GOLDEN AGE.” Nice of him to promise a glorious future because the pain is already unfolding, and the tariffs won’t even take effect until Tuesday.

In effect, they said Trump's trade war was the dumbest ever.

I call that 'garbage.'

And yesterday, Trump got Mexico and Canada to cave and give more support on the border, against cartels, and against drugs.

So how does the WSJ report these wins by Trump for the American people?

Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs The President pauses after minor concessions from Canada and Mexico. President Trump never admits a mistake, but he often changes his mind. That’s the best way to read his decision Monday to pause his 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada after minor concessions from each country.

They say Trump caved and that he never admits a mistake.

It is the WSJ that never admits a mistake and should profusely apologize for calling Trump's strategy stupid.

Are we just supposed to watch as Mexico lets in millions of illegals for passthrough to the U.S. border from countries all over the world and just tell them to please stop? That was Biden's policy and we know how well that worked out.

Meanwhile, the Chinese tariffs that the Chinese imposed in retaliation against Trump's 10% tariffs are humorous. They put tariffs on our crude oil coal and natural gas and a few other things. That sure won't hurt our companies because they have other places to use those products, including keeping the products like crude in the U.S. but it will probably hurt Chinese consumers.

They can do what they want, Trump's tariffs are all about advancing U.S. interests.

