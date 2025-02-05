Good news: The far Left still hasn’t realized why they are losing

The current situation with the far Left is like having a dear friend who is going off the deep end into self-destruction. You want just to hug them and talk them into steering away from the insane behavior and clean up their life.

Wait, scratch that, this is nothing like that situation at all.

Remember that we’re talking about people who were bent on destroying the country, who demeaned decent, normal Americans who only want the government to leave them alone with the National Socialist slur at every turn. Anti-liberty leftists who compared our President to Hitler and Stalin combined in one package. People who went so far as to refer to him as the ‘anti-Christ’ and every other scornful word in between. So, when you see them doubling down on what made them lose in the first place, you say "bravo Dems, keep up the good work." All this is an object lesson in the difference between the two sides of the political spectrum because, for all their losses, the Left hasn’t learned anything. Beginning with the election of a vice chairman who epitomizes their contempt for basic human rights and individual liberty.

While Braden Langley cautions everyone on this development, recall this public debate exchange that destroyed David Hogg’s gun-grabbing grift when Chinese immigrant Lily Tang Williams stepped up to ask him a question:

“Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams. Welcome to my ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism. And under Mao, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold the communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his cultural revolution. So, my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the US, in DC, will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me? " David Hogg, "There's no way I can ever guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical. " Lily Tang Williams, "Well, then the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns. Never, never. And you should go to China to see how gun control works for the dictatorship of CCP.”

The big problem for the far Left is that their installation of David Hogg shows that with all that has happened, they are still going back to their authoritarian roots. The Second Amendment has always been the canary in a coal mine for human rights. Disarming the people and depriving them of their common-sense human right of self-defense has always been the opening move of every dictator throughout history. Because as soon as the government has a monopoly on the use of force, it can start chipping away at every other human right.

Naturally, leftists always lie on this issue, making the false claim that it’s about ‘safety’ and ‘the children.’ But their other actions in securing schools show that isn’t the case.

It’s more than appropriate that they’re going back to David Hogg -- if you’ll recall, Parkland was when YouTube started in on the censorship clampdown. At the time it was only on the creators in the 2A space -- it was shocking, but only for a small segment of the pro-freedom community. It was only later that the same things started happening to other content creators. But by then, the die had been cast.

The problem for the far Left is that the tragedies that are their bread and butter in emotional disarmament appeals have been decreasing, while gun sales were off the charts. They can no longer say with a straight face that ‘more guns equal more crime’ or similar folderol. So, while David Hogg’s handlers will want to push for more disarmament of the innocent, the country has moved on. Most of them don’t realize that they’ve lost the argument, and that’s great news for firearm freedom and individual liberty.

The people who pride themselves and falsely portray themselves as ‘liberals’ while they have no interest in true liberty are simply going to double down on defeat, and we say good for them and the rest of us.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: AT via Magic Studio