Federal judge who thinks he's president blocked

History of a sort was made last night when Chief Justice Roberts issued an order blocking, as Sean Davis called him, “an unhinged federal district court” that joined the chorus of federal judges recently who have either never read Article II of the Constitution or have arrogantly decided it doesn’t apply to them. In issuing his order, the district court judge assumed the powers of the presidency in directing that the administration immediately, repeat: immediately, release two billion dollars in foreign aid. To be clear, that was not a typo and that word began with a “b” -- billion! The chief justice’s order was historical in that it was the first time the High Court has acted in any way to show some willingness to rein in what has become a torrent of arbitrary orders from activist judges as part of the new lawfare against President Trump and his program of reshaping federal government functions, including deep spending cuts.

It must be emphasized that this is only a temporary action by one justice and may or may not result in the entire court taking up the matter for a full review of whether the Constitution actually means what it says: that all executive power of the Federal Government “shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” It does, however, at the very least indicate that the Chief Justice of the United States was concerned enough about the action of this particular lower court judge that he decided to step in and take a deeper look at this type of judicial “resistance” to the President and his policies.

Just a tiny little glimmer of hope that we might be seeing a course correction by the High Court in sending a strong message to these Obama-Biden far-left activists in robes? Yes, but a healthy and encouraging first step, nonetheless.

Image: Pixabay