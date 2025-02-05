FBI still refusing to provide information pertaining to the murder of Seth Rich

Seth Rich was a DNC operative. He was “mysteriously murdered in the summer of 2016” just “weeks before” Wikileaks released the results of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. The matter of who leaked Clinton’s emails to Wikileaks directly pertains to the Russian Collusion Hoax that was perpetrated against President Trump. The murder is still unsolved. And the FBI still refuses to turn over records pertaining to the case to attorney Ty Clevenger, despite a federal judge ruling that the agency must do so way back in November of 2023. Even earlier, in September of that year, a judge demanded that the FBI and DOJ provide everything they had regarding Seth Rich to Clevenger.

The FBI responded by requesting another 66 years before they’d be required to release the information.

66 years?! “If we put our best people on it, and maybe work a little overtime, I think we should be able to get our notes and emails together for you in, say, 66 years.”

What the hell?! How can they get away with this preposterous intransigence? 66 years is essentially the span of time from the invention of the automobile until we landed on the friggin’ moon! They should be able to get any and all materials relevant to this investigation together in 66 hours! 66 days, tops.

This is just another example of a massive DNC-weaponized agency protecting itself…and the Democrat party…from a catastrophic public relations disaster and any subsequent accountability or penalties.

In a nutshell, it’s bulls**t and shouldn’t be permitted in a nation supposedly governed by equal justice and the rule of law.

This ties in, of course, with the way USAID and other federal agencies have been screaming about being investigated for waste and corruption. Democrats are making speech after speech, inside and outside the Capitol—each one shriller and more devoid of facts or rationality—in rabid defense of their favorite bloated cash cows. They appear to have gone bat-guano crazy, completely around the bend, off their rockers, off the rails, out of their minds. Really and truly. It is alternately hilarious and frightening to see.

“Common sense” sends them into a frenzy. Truth and transparency frightens them. Accountability is their kryptonite. Speaking of truth, they care neither about “democracy” nor the people they are supposed to serve. They only care about their own power and money. They are frauds and charlatans. And hypocrites.

In fact, it’s beginning to look like they may be trying to foment—dare I say it—an insurrection.

