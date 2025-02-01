Eighteen blue state attorneys general betray America

In October of 2024, in Mexico sues American gunmakers, I wrote:

Did you know Mexico is suing American gun manufacturers? Mexico, the country laughing at Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for their immigration fecklessness? The failed state run by drug cartels making billions off child sex trafficking and drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans? The failed state making all of America’s problems—to be fair with the willing complicity of Harris/Biden’s handlers—worse? That Mexico? That Mexico. It's a ten billion-dollar suit, as if they’re not making enough already from their daily degradation of America and the billions in remittances sent to Mexico by millions upon millions of illegals.

I know what you’re thinking:“what the actual Hell?!” Why would any American court even entertain such an absurd notion? Isn’t this the sort of thing that should be resolved through diplomacy, treaties ratified by the Senate and all that sovereign nation stuff?

The suit was brought, and allowed, under the Harris/Biden Maladministration. His handlers, through Biden, had been arguing for years for violation of the Protection of Lawful Commerce In Arms Act (PLCAA).

In 2005 the PLCAA was passed in a truly bipartisan act of Congress. Anti/liberty/gun cracktivists had hit on a death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy of an avalanche of nuisance suits against gun makers for selling their lawful products, a clear violation of accepted tort standards. Even if the industry won every suit, the costs would bankrupt every gun maker. They found plenty of willing judges, and since guns were sold in every state, they could jurisdiction shop at will. Since, those trying to deprive Americans of their liberties have continued to find numerous judges and politicians willing to ignore the PLCAA.

This disdain for the law has given Mexico an opening to sue, claiming American gun makers are liable because they know at least some of their lawful products are used by cartels to commit crimes in Mexico. This in a country with draconian gun laws, no Second Amendment and only a single, government owned, gun store in Mexico City. It’s an absurd argument, closed off by the PLCAA. Should that argument ever prevail, the floodgates of litigation would be opened against auto makers and any other industry whose lawful products could potentially harm others.

To add to the dangerous absurdity, 18 blue state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief in support of Mexico!

“It is our duty to ensure that companies are held accountable when they violate the law—manufacturers and distributors of firearms who threaten the safety of our communities are no exception,” [California AG Rob] Bonta said in a press release detailing the action. “PLCAA does not give gun manufacturers and distributors a free pass to create and distribute weapons they know are being trafficked and used to terrorize communities, in both Mexico and the United States.” Meanwhile, sneaking into the country, dealing drugs and trafficking firearms and humans are all illegal and currently going largely unpunished by Bonta and many other Democratic attorneys general.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, which suggests they recognize this as not only about guns, but about the ability of hostile nations to sue American companies who manufacture lawful, highly regulated, products. The AGs joining Bonta in trying to damage America to the benefit of the corrupt, anti-American Mexican government are:

*Delaware AG Kathy Jennings

*District of Columbia AG Brian Schwalb

*Hawaii AG Anne Lopez

*Illinois AG Kwame Raoul

*Maryland AG Anthony Brown

*Michigan AG Dana Nissel

*Minnesota AG Keith Ellison

*Nevada AG Aaron Ford

*New Jersey AG Matt Platkin

*New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez

*New York AG Letitia James

*Oregon AG Dan Rayfield

*Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday

*Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha

*Vermont AG Charity Clark

That many of these states are overtly hostile to the Second Amendment, and that they have ignored and subverted the Supreme Court’s Heller, McDonald and Bruen decisions should be unsurprising and will surely be noted by the six members of the Court who generally render decisions based on the law rather than Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) political preferences.

While the actions of these AGs likely don’t precisely fit the text of the federal treason statute, it’s not a stretch to consider them treasonous and surely anti-American. Sadly, that’s what we’ve come to expect of the representatives of blue states.

