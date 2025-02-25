Leftists have traditionally clung to at least some degree of power by making it really easy to be stupid. Why bother going to the trouble of taking care of yourself when there’s usually some kind of “social” program that can better do that for you? Back during the “Great” Recession of 2008, Nancy Pelosi expressed the epitome of this kind of thinking: “For every dollar we spend on increased unemployment benefits, the economy expands by $1.25.” Really? Were that anywhere close to true, we’d all be better off by just staying home, watching TV, and guzzling beer. Oh, yeah… who’s going to produce the TV shows and brew the beer?

This process began on an industrial scale when public-school teachers were allowed to unionize. Rather than imparting various mental skills, our young’uns were, instead, programmed with irrational, ideological concepts. Fortunately, not all bought the indoctrination package. Confirmation of this lies in Trump’s major improvement in attracting the youth vote in last year’s election. Innate dislike of overbearing authoritarians is a likely reason for this tendency.

Cultivated ignorance of the various disciplines that compose earth science has allowed global warming/climate change to be taken seriously by some… if not many. Due to the immense cost of remediation for what still remains a probable hoax has dampened subscription to the program. As the late Michael Crichton wrote in State of Fear, newsworthy weather events are being showcased as evidence for the prosecution. However, knowledge of the history of weather, of which there is an abundance, is being suppressed… as it would reveal that we are actually in a “soft spot” of unusually mild weather… at least according to Scientific American from several years ago, before they were taken over by woke progs.

So, what are we supposed to believe? Critical thought comes to mind… but that’s forbidden in the mainstream… sort of. We may well be witnessing a paradigm shift, but don’t hold your breath. The forces of political enslavement are not ready to concede… let alone surrender their agenda.

For example, the leftist mantra persists that Republicans represent “big business,” and Democrats are on the side of the little guy. The unwanted fact remains that large corporations are typically on the side of the Democrats. Why? Because they’re the primary beneficiaries of an overarching regulatory government -- since they can afford to have a fully staffed legal department, while mom-and-pop businesses have to go outside and out-of-pocket to hire representation when caught in the government’s crosshairs. Trump’s ascendency has obviously accelerated this trend as evidenced by his strong support among blue-collar workers.

Much is currently being written about how the Democrats are going nuts. Such can be the consequence of flawed corporate culture. In the Dems’ case, they went way too far in believing their own B.S. “Trump is a wannabe dictator. His re-election would mark the end of American democracy.” “Kamala Harris is well-suited for the presidency since she’s a non-white female.” How wrong can you get? Such an overt blunder has to have serious consequences. Non-stupid political operatives, regardless of ideology, don’t make such mistakes -- and those like Bill Maher and Mark Penn are working overtime to reinvent their positions on a plethora of issues.

Meanwhile, Trump is keeping the ball in the air by unleashing Musk and his squad, plus Patel, Hegseth, Rubio, Vance and others… while also revealing why the Deep State was so terrified of his being president again. Just acting on instinct, Pres. Trump is not a doctrinaire conservative. Hence his success with demolishing the pillars of the overbearing authoritarian dominatrix birthed out by the Biden-Harris/Obama administrations has revealed Trump’s partiality to libertarianism… or shall we say minarchy. The smaller the government, the better. And the nation applauds.

