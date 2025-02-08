‘Don’ Wick: The Democrats killed his dog

This post reprints an essay from our weekly subscribers-only newsletter, which has unique content from American Thinker’s editors. If you want to experience American Thinker without ads, be able to comment, and get the weekly newsletter, subscribe here.

One of my less well-kept shameful secrets is that I really like Keanu Reeves. That’s why, during one of my daughter’s visits, she and I binge-watched all four John Wick movies, with Keanu Reeves as the movies’ eponymous star.

For those unfamiliar with the John Wick franchise, John Wick is a killing machine who takes on the underworld’s bad guys across the globe. By the end of the last movie, Wick had killed 439 people.

Normally, I would shy away from such an incredibly violent movie franchise, but the fact is…well, did I mention Keanu? More than that, though, the movies have three things going for them.

First, there’s the balletic quality of the martial arts fights. They’re all beautifully choreographed, and even if you’re unfamiliar with martial arts, they’re fun to watch.

Second, the movie feels more like a video game than anything else. Except for the viewers’ connection with John Wick himself, just about everyone else is an NPC—that is, a meaningless non-player character, there only to move the story forward.

Third—and this is the important one—those NPCs deserve what’s coming to them. They’re all killers themselves, so Wick is justice personified.

And then there’s the catalyst for all the killing: A dog. You see, John Wick had retired from the killing life and gotten married. His wife died but arranged for him to get a puppy after her death, so that he would have some sort of emotional connection to the world. However, when some goons break into Wick’s house, not only do they beat up Wick (he can take it), but they kill his dog. That’s the Wick line: “You killed my dog.”

When I look at Trump’s 18 days in office, during which he’s mown down large sections of the almost entirely Democrat-run Deep State (at both the federal and state level), I just see “Don Wick.” While the Democrats may not have killed his dog, they ran with the Russia collusion hoax, used lawfare to block his efforts to govern, impeached him twice, raided his home and riffled through his wife’s underwear, tried to bankrupt him, and brought criminal prosecutions that would have seen Trump spend the rest of his life in jail.

Just like John Wick, Don Wick is not the kind to give a pass to those who harm him and those closest to him. Instead, the only remedy is their total destruction. With John Wick, it was video game death. With Don Wick, it’s exposing the bureaucrats’ and politicians’ gross abuse of money and power while simultaneously stopping the money flow, giving the bureaucrats their pink slips, and (we hope) leaving many of the politicians unelectable.

Either way, for those of us watching this spectacle, it’s intensely satisfying to see instant and appropriate justice. I hope the Don Wick franchise runs for a long, long time.

Image by Grok