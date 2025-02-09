DOGE is killing the DemBorg

One of the arguments against DOGE’s activities at USAID and other government offices is that the money saved is an infinitesimally small part of the federal budget and overall debt.

That may be true, although all taxpayers are, or should be, outraged that their hard-earned money is being wasted in any way.

However, the more important point is that the juggernaut of leftism is being destroyed. If you’re a Star Trek: The Next Generation (“TNG”) fan, you will know what I mean when I say that we are witnessing the end of the DemBorg.

One of the things that’s been a constant in the last several decades is that leftists never give up on anything.

In this, they differ from conservatives who will win a battle and then walk away. “Hey, we won! Everything will be great from now on. Let’s go home.”

Leftists are in it for the long haul. No matter the issue or the setback, they’ll be back again. They’ll be on the streets, in the courts, on the ballot, or whatever else it takes to win that issue. Like the mills of God (and yes, I know that sounds blasphemous when referring to leftism), they grind slow, but exceedingly small.

For decades, we’ve assumed that the difference between the left’s relentless approach and the conservative approach is that conservatives have a life. We run businesses, raise families, and are involved in our local communities. Few of us have the luxury of being a blue-haired, unemployed professional protester or a thinktank/legal aid society that has some rich backer, enabling it to keep the ideas and lawsuits flowing.

In my mind — and here’s where we get to TNG — the leftists have been the Borg.

For those unfamiliar with TNG (and who the heck are you people?!), the Borg are cyborg aliens that are part android and part the incorporated amalgamation of every race and planet the Borg have ever conquered. Their brains are all connected so that all receive the same orders simultaneously, even though they can act independently in battle upon receiving those orders.

The Borg’s motto when it is in conquest mode is “We are Borg. Resistance is futile. You will be assimilated.”

That’s what it’s felt like going up against leftists as they’ve won battle after battle in both the political and cultural spheres.

However, just as the Borg had a weakness (if you know it, you know it), it turns out that the Democrat party has a weakness, too — only, we didn’t know it until Donald Trump unleashed Elon Musk and the DOGE boys on the Deep State.

The DemBorg’s secret is that its power wasn’t coming from blue-haired protestors or — and this is the important one — privately-funded organizations moving the needle on everything from foreign policy to climate change initiatives to election interference to gender madness. Instead, its power came from us. Or, more specifically, from having our taxpayer money transferred to these leftist organizations.

The reason the radical Dems don’t want an audit of social security fraud is because they’re the ones getting it … https://t.co/zLDCxNRj6J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

That’s why the left is so utterly terrified. It’s very likely that, with Trump turning off the spigot, the Democrat party will be over. Every single one of the entities that drives the policies and inflames the base (as well as providing all the signs, barricades, and other useful items that routinely show up at “grassroots” protests) will be bankrupted.

No money, no organizations.

The Borg seemed unstoppable until Captain Picard understood how to stop them. In the same way, after his baptism of fire from 2016-2024, Donald Trump understood how to stop the DemBorg. Now that he’s in the White House and armed with that knowledge, he’s released his cyber-nuclear weapons on the DemBorg, which is now writhing and fighting as it inevitably dies.

And yes, rogue judges are engaging in politicized, arguably impeachable, and definitely non-legal activity to stop this end, but it’s not going to halt. The chain reaction exploding the DemBorg core has started, and nothing will stop it.

