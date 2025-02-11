« Is Taylor Swift the next ‘Brandon’?
February 11, 2025

Does President Trump have to come over there to Los Angeles, again?

By Monica Showalter

In this first week of office, President Trump flew to Los Angeles to knock heads on rebuilding fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

He put on an amazing demonstration as an advocate for the residents in the face of official indifference to their plight -- insisting on speeding up resident access to burned out homes, speeding up permits, speeding up rubble removal and other important things. He also demanded that water be released to rebuild the city's firefighting reservoirs.

He took no prisoners and left the clowns running Los Angeles flopped out on the pavement with no choice but to improve their act.

For awhile there, they straightened up.

But now it looks like they are back to their old ways.

A few days ago, she announced this:

Those people to supervise rebuilding, as if the locals wouldn't have better ideas about how they want their own community to look?

This one stunk, too:

And this building czar idea, at $500,000 a pop, with a deputy making $250,000 a pop, drew such outrage she was forced to backtrack.

The building czar says he will now work for free for those three months, likely taking comfort in all the corporate boards he will be appointed to after he dishes out the contracts.

Not many were fooled if they knew how Chicago politics works.

Now, according to Rick Caruso, the man who saved his shopping mall complex in the Palisades by actually preparing for fire by his own means:

It's not the home rebuilding he's talking about but longtime construction work on the convention center. Apparently nothing comes before the Olympics, which should be transferred to another city in light of what happened in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. But they are doubling down.

Caruso explained why it was important.

Seems it's one miss after another in the City of Angels. The litany of bad decisions is growing long now, and the clowns in charge are making Trump come over there. They really, really, shouldn't make Trump come over there.

Image: Screen shot from X video

