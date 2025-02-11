Does President Trump have to come over there to Los Angeles, again?

In this first week of office, President Trump flew to Los Angeles to knock heads on rebuilding fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

He put on an amazing demonstration as an advocate for the residents in the face of official indifference to their plight -- insisting on speeding up resident access to burned out homes, speeding up permits, speeding up rubble removal and other important things. He also demanded that water be released to rebuild the city's firefighting reservoirs.

He took no prisoners and left the clowns running Los Angeles flopped out on the pavement with no choice but to improve their act.

For awhile there, they straightened up.

But now it looks like they are back to their old ways.

A few days ago, she announced this:

All credit goes to @LauraLoomer @LoomerUnleashed



🚨 EXPOSED: Karen Bass’ Woke DEI Agenda Hijacks LA Rebuild with Radical Firm 🚨



FACT CHECK CONFIRMED: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) has indeed hired Hagerty Consulting—a far-left, Illinois-based firm with a history of… pic.twitter.com/HzmbyvZCaK — Rafael Santiago (@RaphySantiag) February 8, 2025

Those people to supervise rebuilding, as if the locals wouldn't have better ideas about how they want their own community to look?

This one stunk, too:

LOS ANGELES: Mayor Karen Bass made it clear that as the Pacific Palisades is being rebuilt the city's Inclusionary Housing Ordinances that require as much as 20% of the housing to be set aside for low income residents WILL be followed to the letter. The mayor is hiring an outside… pic.twitter.com/CEbJYQMHH5 — @amuse (@amuse) January 31, 2025

And this building czar idea, at $500,000 a pop, with a deputy making $250,000 a pop, drew such outrage she was forced to backtrack.

LOS ANGELES: The guy Mayor Bass hired as the Pacific Palisades Recovery Czar is getting paid $500,000 for three months of work. His job is to build the plan and she's going to hire additional consultants to do the rest of the work. Steve Soboroff is best known for his tweet about… pic.twitter.com/em9LoZAAeO — @amuse (@amuse) February 8, 2025

Now we find out that Randy Johnson, Soboroff’s Deputy, was appointed by Mayor Bass and given a job for $250k for 3 months work.



This, too, is unacceptable.



Consultants should work to rebuild Los Angeles for free. pic.twitter.com/CLLPI3UDBG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 10, 2025

The building czar says he will now work for free for those three months, likely taking comfort in all the corporate boards he will be appointed to after he dishes out the contracts.

Not many were fooled if they knew how Chicago politics works.

Now, according to Rick Caruso, the man who saved his shopping mall complex in the Palisades by actually preparing for fire by his own means:

It’s unconscionable that the city is now saying they have to delay critical construction for the Olympics. We don’t choose between rebuilding from the fires OR preparing for the Olympics—we do both. I have leaders from across the private sector begging to step in and help.



We… — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) February 10, 2025

It's not the home rebuilding he's talking about but longtime construction work on the convention center. Apparently nothing comes before the Olympics, which should be transferred to another city in light of what happened in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. But they are doubling down.

Caruso explained why it was important.

The worst thing this city can do is use the fires as an excuse to stall other critical work. Los Angeles has the people and resources to do all of it—as long as we don’t let the bureaucracy take over. — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) February 10, 2025

Seems it's one miss after another in the City of Angels. The litany of bad decisions is growing long now, and the clowns in charge are making Trump come over there. They really, really, shouldn't make Trump come over there.

Image: Screen shot from X video