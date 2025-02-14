Democrats’ real terror about DOGE and the Treasury

There have been increasing histrionics about the DOGE team gaining access to the U.S. Treasury payments system.

For the last twelve years, I have noticed a pattern with the socialists/Democrats: deflect from the real issue by offering a bright, shiny object.

I think that is happening with the Treasury histrionics right now. The screeching has been about DOGE having access to the Treasury payments system (the bright, shiny object), as if that were the only relevant system the Treasury operates.

We learned about the Biden Crime Family in part from the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) generated by (you guessed it) the U.S. Treasury. What do SARs tell us?

They are an indication of financial activity outside the norm. If there were transactions between, say, a grantee of a USAID grant and, say, a congressman or his family member, there would likely be a SARs generated on that payment.

Imagine the ultimate socialist nightmare: an A.I. that connects the SARs reports with the questionable grants being awarded. If there are inappropriate financial relationships between parties, one way to find them is via SAR reporting. I think this is the real reason the communists are afraid, and that is the real system they don't want DOGE to get access to the Treasury systems. If we find all the ways money is moving to people and organizations, it will likely be painful for many people and organizations.

It would be interesting, for example, to track any SARs where EcoHealth Alliance is on the sending or receiving end. It would also be really interesting to see the SARs around the Internews Network. I have only started using the tool from datarepublican.com. These two organizations are great to start with because you can see some of the web of money movement around just these two organizations.

There are crazy histrionics around DOGE getting access to the Treasury, but the focus has been on the payment system the Treasury has. I think that is a distraction, and the real aim is to keep DOGE and A.I. away from the SAR reporting. If there is inappropriate financial business activity, this is one sure way to expose it. It’s the master plan for ending fraud and corruption — an A.I. connecting U.S. grants, SAR data, and government officials. This is the ultimate nightmare for the socialists and the uniparty.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: pasja1000 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.