Democrats have lost the plot

One would think that the election results in November might have chastened the American left; showed them that they have overreached by imposing all their DEI, CRT, ESG nonsense on us all.

That isn't happening. And the depths of their depravity is worth looking at.

For example, they instituted mandatory pronouns for those suffering from gender dysphoria, thereby contributing to, or at least validating, their mental illness and their parents’ illness, if they are minors.

The Biden regime also sought to regulate us into the dystopia of their dreams – no gas stoves, no air conditioners, no gas-powered cars, mandatory vaccines, tiny living spaces, no private property, etc.

The Democrats, having cheated their way into the White House in 2020, thought they were "in like Flynn" – emphatically successful for all time.

Then came their lawfare, war by phony legal means, to take Trump down and out.

They were certain they could bankrupt him, ruin him, hopefully put him in prison for the rest of his life. He would be sent to purgatory, never to rise again.

Oops! That did not happen.

The American people saw through their misguided affinity for authoritarianism. They knew all the lawfare was bogus, that the left’s narrative re: J6 was far from the truth of what happened that day.

They knew that what was being done to minor children in the name of transgenderism was criminal and that indoctrinating children to hate the country of their birth was destructive, to say the least.

Those on the left who hated Trump for no reason beyond the fact that he was an outsider of the swamp set out to destroy the man and instead ensured his re-election.

Are they chagrined at all, embarrassed by the malfeasance they have perpetrated against the man since 2015? Not at all. They do not learn, they double down on 'stupid.'

How badly have they misjudged their place in our nation’s state of the union? One had only to watch the confirmation hearings on Trump’s cabinet nominees to see just how deranged the Democrats still are.

There was little difference in their behavior no matter which nominee they were interrogating – Hegseth, Bondi, Patel, Gabbard and RFK, Jr. Every one of the Democrats on those relevant committees embarrassed themselves with their hyperbolic, hate-filled attempts to demean, humiliate, sabotage and crush each of the nominees … to no avail. None of them laid a glove on any of these uber-qualified cabinet picks.

All of these puerile Democrats – Schiff, Whitehouse, Warren, Klobuchar, Durbin, Bennet, Gillibrand, Booker, et al. – made fools of themselves.

They all are so certain they are smarter than the person they are attempting to ridicule, they simply prove their own imbecility.

All of those screaming women were revolting!

Durbin read what felt like a long chapter from Bill Barr’s book indicting Patel. I guess he forgot that no self-respecting conservative gives a damn about anything the traitorous Bill Barr had or has to say, or John Bolton, or any other anti-Trump, self-important intelligence-linked thugs like Brennan and Clapper, now blessedly banned from all secure federal buildings.

The thoroughly discredited Adam Schiff, liar and hoaxer-in-chief, predictably now a Senator from California, came unglued at Kash Patel over the marketing of a recording of the National Anthem that the J6 political prisoners sang every night at 9:00 p.m. Hysterical, actually.

The song went to #1 on the charts and raised money for the families of the victims of Biden’s Stalinist DOJ. Schiff was enraged. He was a man obsessed with Patel’s use of the word “we.” He kept repeating the word: “we, we, we.” One could not help thinking of the childrens’ rhyme, 'This Little Piggy'! As embarrassments go, Schiff is right up there with Crockett, Omar, AOC and Tlaib. Not one of them belongs in Congress.

Bottom line? The Democrats have lost any sense of what is right for the country, their constituents, their states. They are clearly motivated solely by their hatred of Trump and his supporters. That is the only message that they project. The Founders’ vision of what might foil their Constitution was not naïve; they were quite familiar with the nature of mankind and all its foibles. They believed they had accounted for that.

But they did not, could not, foresee men and women like today’s Democrats, people who long ago lost the plot of what American was and is meant to be, a nation of free people, free to speak their minds, free to educate their children with their own values, free to elect their representatives without election fraud and interference.

Today’s Democrats are angry, bitter people who truly hate those of us who love the country and the freedoms we took for granted before Obama and Biden. They need to grow up, to end their tantrum over Trump. They need to admit that their authoritarian proclivities have been soundly rejected. They need to confirm Trump’s choices for his cabinet, sit back, get out of the way and give them a chance to rectify the destructive course Obama’s and his puppet Biden’s “transformation of America” planned for us.

