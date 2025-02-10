Democrats are politically bipolar on illegal immigration

How is it that Democrats and progressives can ignore illegal and immoral actions within their own party and fixate on denouncing the perfectly legal and moral actions of Republicans and MAGA supporters?



Back in 2009, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared that "illegal migration is wrong, plain and simple. Persons who enter the U.S. without permission are illegal aliens and should not be treated the same as those who entered legally."

By 2022, 11 million illegals had entered the United States during the Biden-Harris administration, and Sen. Schumer was advocating for their citizenship.

MAGA Republicans are horrified at what those illegal immigrants are doing to our country and are costing the American taxpayer.

Schumer and the Democrats seem immune from their own horrific policies. By immune, I mean that no matter what horrific acts are performed by illegal immigrants, Democrats never seem to pay a price for their policies. Laken Riley. Jocely Nungary, Racheal Morin and countless other American women have been brutally murdered by illegal aliens and all that Kamala Harris said in a 2024 T.V. interview was:



Those are tragic cases. There’s no question about that [and that she couldn’t] imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred.

Please notice there was no apology.

To most right thinking Americans, however, there is simply no excuse for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ ill considered and insensitive remarks. If American citizens do not completely repudiate the entire Democratic establishment, and such inhuman policies, we are doomed as a society. There is not one word, not one apology, not one excuse for the deaths of these beautiful young women. Not one.



Is it even possible to understand the twisted and immoral statements by mayors of Democrat-controlled cities as they attempt to shield these illegals from the Trump’s ICE agents to deport such persons? How many more crimes have to be committed before Democrats see the error of their ways? How many more young American women must be murdered before all Americans say no more?



How can a sizeable portion of Americans who identify as Democrats hold such conflicting views? How can they, as Sen. Schumer opined, believe that illegal immigration is wrong, then welcome 11 million into our country? How can they support the worst of illegal aliens, and advocate for their citizenship?



It has become increasingly clear over the last four years of the Biden-Harris administration, that the Democrats are suffering, not only from Trump Derangement Syndrome, but from a fatal case of “political bipolarism” and, apparently, there is no cure.



How about an apology Senator Schumer? Democrats? Anybody?





Bill Guild is a former art historian, retired Boeing Industrial Engineer, and the proud father of two children.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License



