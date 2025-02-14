Democrats and their new Confederacy

The only thing in which today’s Democrats fervently believe is that they are entitled to be in power in perpetuity.

Absolute power. Unquestioned power. Total control. Of everything.

Which, ironically, is why they behave so erratically.

When they occupy the White House, the federal, centralized government is unquestionably the primary authority, utterly eclipsing states’ rights, with the president unquestionably, inarguably possessing the powers of the boldest king.

During these times, the states have no right whatsoever to counteract or disobey a presidential edict or mandate.

Neither do individual communities or private businesses or religious organizations.

Everyone must bake the cake for a gay or transgender wedding, personal religious beliefs be damned.

If biological men wish to enter women’s lockers or bathrooms — and compete on their sports teams — that is the sacred law of the land.

The states have no right to protect their own borders or honor the will of their citizens respecting these matters. There can be no such thing as a sanctuary state or city for those who would dare to disagree with Uncle Sam. “It’s in the Constitution, you know!” they shout. And they find activist judges who will back them up.

However, when the tables are turned, the roles reversed, and Republicans have control of the nation’s capital, Democrats turn on a dime and become avidly in favor of state’s rights.

They indignantly accuse the Republicans of being Hitlerian tyrants who want to destroy our democracy and our precious individual freedoms. Why, Washington has no right to tell our teachers that they must replace their PRIDE! flags with the American flag!

Forget your laws, trans women are welcome anywhere cis-females are in our state.

And we have sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants and other criminals … and there’s not a damn thing Uncle Sam can do about it.

“It’s in the Constitution, you know,” they shout. “Resistance is patriotic!” And they find activist judges who will back them up.

Democrats once seceded from the Union to protect their prized institution of slavery. The Confederacy attacked Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861, starting the Civil War.

Today they are attacking those who threaten their precious institutions of graft and waste. A new Confederacy of Fraud is threatening to secede from sanity and morality—and, at least in one case, the Union. Again.

This new iteration of Democrat Confederacy is built on obfuscation, misappropriation and misuse of funds, obstruction of the people’s expressed will and duly elected president, taxation without representation, and hence even a bit of economic slavery. The new confederacy, encompassing The Swamp and The Deep State, is vast and existentially dangerous. It must be defeated … and the activist judges reigned in. Or limited government of, by, and for the people may perish from the earth, more than 160 years after so many fell at Gettysburg.

Image: Grok, AI-generated