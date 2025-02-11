Democrat threatens to shut down the government if Elon Musk and DOGE continue to ‘undermine the American people’

Oh this is just too good—Democrats are now threatening to shut down the government and withhold funding if Elon Musk and DOGE continue to operate because as they’ve said time and again, “Nobody voted for Elon Musk.”

Except that we did, because Musk was absolutely a fixture alongside President Trump on the campaign trail, and I don’t know a Trump voter who didn’t want the new administration uncovering waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption. Seriously, how can these people keep saying this with a straight face? You know who and what we didn’t vote for though? Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Tampon Tim, the hundreds of unconstitutional federal agencies currently operating, Anthony Fauci, James Comey, John Brennan, George Soros, etc.

Here’s the story, from a report at Breitbart News yesterday:

Representative Val Hoyle (D-OR) said on Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that Democratic lawmakers will not vote to fund the government if Republicans are advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda, which ‘undermines the American people.’ [snip] Hoyle said, ‘I think Hakeem Jeffries, I do trust him to be, you know, our — he is our leader and we will use whatever power we have. They will need Democratic votes to pass this budget. And fundamentally we’re not going to vote for something that undermines the American people.’

First of all, does Hoyle realize the irony? Musk isn’t taking a paycheck, and he’s sleeping on the floor of the office, declining to charge the taxpayer for hotel rooms or a D.C. rental. He’s one of just two people I know working for free in D.C. (the other being President Trump who broke the mold and makes it a point to donate his presidential salary each pay period.) Even if the Democrats do shut the government down, Musk will still be showing up to work.

Secondly, Trump’s promises during the campaign are what earned him a whopping 312 electoral votes, and the popular vote—how is it that doing what a majority of the voters hired him to do, “undermin[ing] the American people”? How is preventing our money from funding college tuitions for terrorists, or hosting drag shows in South America, not in our best interest? Truly, these people have dizzying (non)intellects.

So the Democrats want to shut down the government, which means tons of federal workers won’t be showing up to work including…Congress.

Shhh, nobody tell them!

