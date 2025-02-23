Democrat pollster finds that Trump is still doing just fine with voters

For all the talk out there that President Trump is slipping in the polls and that voters are turning on him as his second term progresses, one of the most experienced of pollsters, Mark Penn, a sane Democrat who has done polling for the Clintons in the past, finds a different story:

Voters are mostly liking what they see in the first month of the new presidency. By 57/43 voters say Trump doing a better job than Biden in advance look at poll coming out Monday.



Job approval at 52 but closing the border, cutting waste are hugely popular. So is resetting merit… — Mark Penn (@Mark_Penn) February 23, 2025

https://t.co/SrLhdshpp5

Pollster Mark Penn, one of the few sane voices, says DemoKKKrats dropped another 5 points in his poll, to 35%. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 23, 2025

I must be the most mainstream of voters, because what Penn says makes sense to me.

Sure, there are a few minor things I'm not completely fond of from Trump's presidency so far -- such as the 'Gulf of America,' (I like heritage names), tariffs, or not enough attention on the Fed and its relation to inflation. But the big picture is what matters. Every president, particularly the great ones, do a few little things we don't all agree with -- that was true of Lincoln and that was true of McKinley, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, Nixon and Reagan. It's tiny stuff compared to their great achievements.

Three months ago, we didn't even have a big picture, let alone a little one, when Joe Biden was snoring and stealing his way through his presidency. There was no vision, no tiny good things to take comfort in, no respect for any aspect of representative democracy, no prosperity, no human decency, no sentience. It was all a monstrous grift, a festival of greed, thievery, gaslighting, and venality, a degeneration of social capital, a corruptionfest, a sizzling feast of hypocrisy, a stew of continuous lies, a bus without its brakes, and no leadership in sight.

Everyone suffered through Joe or whoever was running him and the scary thing was that there was no prospect of improvement.

It was such a big miasma of ugliness it looked like there was no way out -- except that there was, and our tiny little votes managed to break through the moral and political rockslide and great wall of sludge, opening the way to our great leader, President Trump, whom we missed so badly these long four years.

Of course the honeymoon is still on, as Penn observes from his polling. We fought long and hard for President Trump as did he, through the most insane obstacles, and came out alive.

It's reasonable to think that great things are headed our way.

Other polls are coming out now but they come off as Democrat talking points, a bid to develop political momentum by falsely suggesting that voters are tired of Trump. I haven't seen a whit of evidence of it and what Penn found so far makes a heap of sense to me.

Penn, as a Democrat, probably is thinking of his Clinton-era past, and what worked with the American public back in the '90s. He'd probably like to see Democrats moderating their stances, as Bill Clinton once did, bucking up to the mainstream

But Democrats haven't really had that mea culpa moment among themselves and accordingly changed their policies.

At the same time, we do see lip service to Trumpian ideas from Democrats such as Pete Buttigieg and Gavin Newsom. But no broad movement, just little shifts for appearance's sake.

That doesn't cut it. What this tells us is that they know which way the wind is blowing even as they claim that Trump is all washed up.

But Democrats' failure to take a good look at themselves and change course other than in a few telling optics leaves all mainstream issues in the hands of Trump. And it explains why Penn is seeing what he is seeing.

Image: X screen shot