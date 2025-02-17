Democrat party now the biggest threat to world peace and freedom

I have been quite blunt in my writings here over the past five years or so -- about the state of the nation, the West in general, the nature of the mainstream media, Democrats, and the hoaxes that the latter two have foisted on us.

I have repeatedly noted how Democrats lie, gaslight, and project (their favorite tactic.)

But I now have to say something some will consider patently extreme, and others may judge to be simple hyperbole: the Democrat party is the biggest threat to the planet -- on the planet -- today.

Allow me to explain.

Part and parcel of that is that, ironically, it is the biggest threat to democracy in America. It wants to abolish the Electoral College, dispense with the filibuster, make Puerto Rico the 51st state, grant statehood to the federal District of Columbia as well, pack the Supreme Court — and make it illegal to ask for I.D. at voting/polling places across the fruited plain, thereby inviting massive fraud and effectively disenfranchising countless citizen voters.

On top of all this, it seeks to further eliminate its political opposition by fabricated character attacks, perpetual lawfare, and even assassination.

But even this is not enough.

Democrats seek to strip Americans of the inherent rights granted to each of us by our Creator. The right to free speech, assembly and religious association? Not if Democrats don’t care for the speech, cause, or religion involved. (You’re screwed if you’re a conservative Christian, for example.) The Second Amendment? Nope.

Whatever God granteth, Democrats taketh away. Or try to.

And it isn’t just the formerly United States that suffers because of this. It has recently become crystal clear that Democrats and their favored big government and Deep State institutions are zealous proponents of wars and forever wars around the globe.

Moreover, they lavishly fund organizations that aggressively push abortion and transgender theory in countries far and wide, and that support countless media outlets that traffic in far-left propaganda, in an attempt to deceive millions — if not billions — of folks on Earth.

Leftist universities, a staple of the Democrat misinformation complex, espouse mind-bogglingly inaccurate and pernicious courses such as the 1619 Project, that eventually infiltrate and infect other nations.

Most of you know the names: Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Gavin Newsom, Tim Walz, J.B. Pritzker, Kathy Hochul, George Soros, et al.

Hopefully, this doesn’t come as a shock to anybody, but these are not good people.

Barack Obama, a Democrat, successfully “fundamentally transformed” the greatest nation on Earth, weaponizing its most important and trusted institutions against its own people -- and demonizing whites, males, conservatives, traditionalists, Christians, and patriots.

Democrats were once the party of slavery, the KKK, and segregation. They are now the party of fraud, disunity, lawfare, political intolerance, open borders, unchecked mass immigration, sex trafficking, drug use, gaslighting, projection, abortion, children’s genital mutilation, and anti-Christianity. And they appear to hate their own country and everything for which it once stood. What’s more, they are violently against Trump and Musk’s anti-corruption efforts to bring enhanced efficiency and accountability to federal agencies.

The U.S. was able to defeat the British, the Confederacy, the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, the Japanese, the Germans, various pandemics, and the Soviet Union, among other serious threats.

Yet, if it doesn’t defeat its increasingly unhinged Democrats, all of the aforementioned victories will have been for naught.

But, Eric, how would a one-party America be more democratic? Well, we have had a “Uniparty” to some extent in recent years, and I grant you that that certainly isn’t optimum. But if we remove the lawfare, the intolerance, the hypocrisy, and the projection and demonization, perhaps a new, better Democrat party will emerge. And/or other political entities. Because, unlike most Democrats, conservatives welcome political opposition … and real tolerance and inclusion.



Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X