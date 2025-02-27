Democrat fear porn

“How Often Do Your Worries Actually Come True?” According to a study published in Psychology Today,

a whopping 91 percent of worries were false alarms. And of the remaining 9 percent of worries that did come true, the outcome was better than expected about a third of the time. For about one in four participants, exactly zero of their worries materialized.

As I watch the left’s apoplectic response to Donald Trump’s first month in office, I’m struck by how concerned leftists are that his policies and actions are going to be failures for the American people. How thoughtful, right?

Ah, no. Their fear is not that the steps he’s taking at the border, or with DOGE, or with reciprocal tariffs, or in ending the conflict in Ukraine are going to fail, but that they are likely to succeed.

Democrats have zero affirmative platforms to run on. Their only play is to hope, wish, pray that Donald Trump’s policies and actions don’t pan out as the president has forecasted that they will. And to what end are they partnering with their media sycophants to stoke fear and derision?

People are going to die. Who will collect our taxes? Tariffs are going to stimulate inflation. Budget savings and tax cuts are going to further enrich Elon Musk and other oligarchs. So-and-so Cabinet pick is an existential threat to democracy. The president hates black people, immigrants, and gays. Republicans are going to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. The military is being re-chartered to serve white supremacy and King Trump. Donald Trump is committing ethnic cleansing in the Middle East. Elon is calling the shots and wants my Social Security number so he can plunder my $45.99 bank account. Donald Trump is Putin’s puppet. Donald and Elon are going to take over our national parks and get rich by turning them into oil fields. Constitutional crisis, quack!

The fear porn is off the charts. To the left’s credit, it has managed to convince a (not too bright) subset of the American electorate that America is on the brink of collapse.

The DNC and Legacy Media (but I repeat myself) hysterics would be comical if their motivations were not so dreadful. For the Democrats to win, the president and America must fail. Oh, how the left would rejoice if its prognostications came to fruition.

The good news, as evidenced by the findings published in Psychology Today: 91% of their worries will be false alarms. Of the remaining 9 percent of worries that do come true, the outcome will be better than expected about a third of the time.

Will it stop the Democrat fear porn? Probably not. Until they come up with an affirmative platform to run on (which is not visible on the horizon), their only play is fear and derision.

Image via Pxhere.