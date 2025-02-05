CT Democrat denigrates DOGE engineers as ‘creepy 22-year-olds’

As if these sick, Democrat freaks haven’t been the ones to completely monopolize “creepy” with their fetishistic insistence that little boys can become little girls with a scalpel and a pharmacy’s worth of synthetic hormones, that pedophilia is nothing more than another and totally acceptable sexual orientation, and that pornography is an acceptable medium in classrooms, Connecticut senator Chris Murphy has made it a point to call out DOGE’s engineers and analysts as “creepy 22-year-olds” who are perpetuating a “fraud” upon the American people.

The irony totally escaped Murphy as he proudly posted the video below to his website as if he’d said something clever:

(His little monologue wasn’t witty, it just shows how shockingly unaware he really is.)

Suddenly, the grifters in Congress, handing out trillions of dollars (much of which, we’re finding out, is making it back into their own pockets), are very upset at the prospect that their scheme might be exposed, and coming to an end—I mean how many fallacies can one person fit into a two-minute political speech?

Murphy then encourages his colleagues in the Senate to hold President Trump’s cabinet nominations hostage until Elon Musk and his accountability microscope get the heck outta Washington.

But creepy? Seriously? Did Murphy fail to notice who his party nominated as the presidential candidate in 2020? Is there anyone in Washington creepier than Joe Biden? Does he remember who they nominated for vice president this time around? Tim Walz just screams creepy.

Well, maybe the Podesta brothers or the Clintons or Doug Emhoff—but there’s still the same common denominator there.

And, would warmongering Murphy have a problem with these “creepy 22-year-olds” if they were conscripted and sent to die in foreign forever wars so he could get rich? Not a chance.

Image generated by AI.