Common sense and the coming storm: Trump and Musk vs. the Leviathan

This is it. This is the big one. The Mother of All Battles.

Frankly, I did not expect it to come so soon.

But President Trump is executing the “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” strategy -- and it is breathtaking to behold.

He let the dogs out on matters big and small.

It remains to be seen if he can win everything.

Personally, I doubt he can, in the face of such extraordinary hatred and vitriol from all those in government -- in fact, governments around the world -- that have been using and abusing the American taxpayer for years on end, unbeknownst to most.

Can the Ship of State hold together through what is certain to be a period of extremely rough weather and stormy seas?

Yet there was no choice, he could not have acted otherwise and kept his promise to Make America Great Again, or even keep America kind of O.K.

It is not hyperbole to say this is the last, best hope for the Last, Best Hope.

If this doesn't work, if Trump doesn't prevail, a totally corrupt Democrat party or Uniparty government will continue to control, enslave, and fleece the people ‘til the end of time.

Of course, the bigger government has gotten, the more corrupt it has become -- a pattern which is typical of all organizations, whether it be big corporations, big education, big media, big religion, etc.

But Obama, with his “fundamental transformation,” weaponized the federal government against his domestic enemies, and Biden sent the corruption off the charts.

In each case, the ultimate target — and victim -- was the American people.

The weaponization and enhanced corruption were done silently, behind the scenes. The deconstruction of the Deep State and rooting out of corruption, is, of necessity, much louder and messier.

And more transparent.

But again, there was no choice other than to go after the rot hard and fast, for democracy was dying in darkness, Democrats and media outlets like the Washington Post ironically doing the killing.

Common sense is no longer common, but is what is needed most, particularly in government. It is not common sense to use taxpayer money to fund LGBTQI+ projects around the world, or to line one’s own pockets and that of one’s political allies with lucre taken from those who you purportedly represent.

The Founders had a name for this: taxation without representation. And it is evil.

The sides have engaged and the battle will rage.

These are the times that try men’s souls. But they are times that offer a glimmer of hope and a chance at greatness, restoration, redemption, rebirth.

As Thomas Paine wrote in his pamphlet Common Sense, “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives everything its value. I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow.”

Sound like anyone you know?



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License