Claudia surrenders

We just got news that Mexico and the U.S. settled the tariff issue for 30 days. This is the story:

Mexico has agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for a one-month delay on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday. Sheinbaum made the announcement on social media Monday morning, roughly 12 hours before the tariffs were set to take effect. Trump and Sheinbaum spoke on Monday and agreed that Mexico will do more to combat drug trafficking into the U.S., and that the U.S. will step up efforts to block the flow of firearms into Mexico. Sheinbaum also said officials with the U.S. and Mexico were beginning talks on wider trade and security issues.

"Muy rapido" or very fast, as they say in Spanish. Nothing like a legitimate threat of tariffs to get things done. The tariffs would have had a devastating impact on Mexico, the U.S. GDP is 15 times bigger. Furthermore, there are other places that we can buy avocados from such as California or Peru and probably a few more.

The real point here is that President Trump had a pretty productive 72 hours. First, Secretary Marco Rubio goes down to Panama and they agree to end that contract with the Chinese. And second Mexico!

Before we pop champagne bottles, I think that Mexico can do more. They need to let the world know that the days of Mexico being a "corridor" to get to the U.S. are gone. What that means is that they need to reaffirm that message with troops on the southern border too.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX