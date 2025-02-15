Changes: the President and the pop star

Barack Obama once smugly intoned: “elections have consequences.” He, like all Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs)--and Thanos--thought themselves inevitable, invulnerable, intellectually and morally superior beings destined to rule over Deplorables. That didn’t work out terribly well for Thanos or Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs).

Graphic: X Screenshot

Joe Biden’s handler’s term was smoke and mirrors, a holiday from reality, a vacation from national strength and purpose. Joe Biden, their meat puppet, spent some 40% of his term on vacation, hidden from the public, napping at the beach, under a near-daily early “lid,” unavailable to the press and public:

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief has racked up 532 vacation days in less than four years — about 40% of the 1, 326 days he’s been in office. It would take the average American — who gets 11 days a year of vacation — approximately 48 years to accumulate that number of days off, according to shocking data compiled by the Republican National Committee. “The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” said Mark Paoletta, the general counsel of the White House budget office under former President Donald Trump. Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out — for more than 530 days,” he said.

Graphic: X/CNN Screenshot

Even before Biden left office, underlings began admitting they knew—everyone knew--he was demented, physically and mentally incapable of doing the job. Those were qualities precious to his handlers. The D/s/c press did their part in covering for him, and some of them are admitting they knew of his incapacity even before his election.

Fast forward to Super Bowl Sunday when Donald Trump made history as the first sitting POTUS ever to attend that quintessentially American event. Donald Trump had been in office only about two weeks, yet his popularity is far greater than Biden’s when he finally left office. That was reflected in the Super Bowl crowd’s responses:

Graphic: X Screenshot

They cheered for Trump and booed—Taylor Swift?! Mandatory disclosure: I’m no Taylor Swift fan. I listen to little or no popular music. Friends assure me I must have heard Swift, so ubiquitous is her presence in the pop music scene, but if so I remain blissfully unaware of her. The music I hear is the music I’m rehearsing or performing. She’s done very well. Her music and stage presence have made her a wealthy woman and she enjoys great popularity, but not at this Super Bowl.

So what? What are we to make of that crowd cheering Trump and booing Swift? I know, as I’m sure the Super Bowl crowd did, Swift is no Trump fan. Her relationship with Travis Kelce of the outclassed Kansas City Chiefs is public knowledge, and that’s likely part of the explanation. Kelce and Swift are daily news of the kind most Americans can do without. Even for celebrities of Swift’s caliber there is such a thing as overexposure. Apparently, there were far more Eagles fans than Kansas City fans in the stadium, which could account for reflexive disdain toward Swift because of her intimate--pun intended—association with Kelce of the Chiefs. I paraphrase Rhett Butler who famously said: “frankly, I don’t give a damn.” In the scope of an America rapidly returning to the rule of law in a constitutional republic, cheering for or booing a pop singer at the football game says little about us.

Trump wisely did not express a raucous preference for one team over the other:

“The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream,” said Trump.

The crowd’s appreciation for him has nothing to do with football and everything to do with America. The Super Bowl is an ostentatious expression of American power and patriotism, despite the best efforts of the NFL to denigrate the latter. That spectacle is a luxury expression of a powerful, wealthy nation and at least in that venue, a united people.

It’s reasonable to believe those football fans, who for at least a time saw themselves as Americans enjoying a uniquely American spectacle, took pleasure in the feeling of a reborn America, an America of renewed, unlimited possibilities. Donald Trump understands those feelings and their value, and that’s why, despite the certain objections of the Secret Service, he exposed himself to another potential assassin. He knew Americans needed to see their president, unafraid, fully conscious and in control of himself and our government, celebrating America with them.

America is back. Americans feel it and seized the opportunity to thank Donald Trump.

