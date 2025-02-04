Canadians pulling already purchased products from store shelves to protest Trump’s tariffs

Albert Einstein famously said that “the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits,” and Canadian business owners pulling already purchased products from their store shelves to protest President Trump’s tariffs are the perfect example of Einstein’s observation in action:

🚨 It's starting.



Canadians are removing American-made products from the shelves.



As predicted, American companies will pay a huge price for Trump's entirely avoidable trade war. pic.twitter.com/YMNVI1leXX — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) February 3, 2025

Confused? So was I, because it’s so asinine that I was sure I was missing something…but I wasn’t, and Canadian progressives are just that brainless. As you can see, this liquor store worker is pulling Texas-based Tito’s Vodka from the shelf…but the product has already been purchased and imported at the no-tariff price. Tito’s already got their money, so stowing the inventory away in a box instead of selling it only hurts the Canadian store who now owns the liquor.

Yeah, that’ll teach Trump and his right-wing cohorts! You want to start trade wars? Well fine! We’ll just pull the American goods that we already paid for off our shelves, and throw away perfectly good inventory!

Sure, I’d understand not buying it again when the prices rose, but throwing away something for which you’ve already paid? I’ve never seen anything quite this idiotic.

And, as we learned last night, Justin Trudeau already caved—he didn’t even make it 48 hours. Here’s where Trump might hit Canada next, just for laughs: toilet paper. In 2022, Canada imported roughly 88% of its bathroom tissue from us, and I’d love to see the Canadian left manufacture an empty-shelves crisis where it really hurts.

The Tito’s charade is a perfect example of why we would never want Canada brought into the American fold. Canada is largely progressive (a crowd that’s evidently shockingly unintelligent), and its leading “conservatives” aren’t all that conservative. 51st state with all the representation it would bring to D.C.? No thank you.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.