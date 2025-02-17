Canada on ice

As the Rodney Dangerfield joke goes, “I went to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out.”

While fights are nothing new to hockey, the recent spat at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal, Canada began before the first puck was dropped.

Canadians booed the American National Anthem, then within three minutes of play, American player Matthew Tkachuk and Canada’s Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves and went toe-to-toe.

Boos have been heard at other events since President Trump punked Justin Trudeau about Canada becoming America’s 51st state, and subsequently threatened to impose tariffs on Canada if they didn’t do more to protect our northern border and stop the flow of illegal aliens and Fentanyl into the U.S. While Canada and Trudeau subsequently agreed to do more, it sparked outrage amongst Canadian citizens.

While I respect a people protecting their sovereignty, which is what the America First agenda is all about, the Canadian people need to understand that it is not Canada or the Canadian people that we oppose, but leftism.

Justin Trudeau has destroyed Canada. Economically, the Bank of Canada has expressed concerns going back to last summer.

Mortgage Renewals

"The large number of households renewing mortgages at higher rates and with higher payments in 2025 could curb spending and dampen economic activity and inflation more than expected."

Population Growth

New figures released this week show Canada's population surpassed 41 million people in the first quarter of 2024, less than a year after the population hit 40 million last summer. Almost all the increase was from international migration, according to Statistics Canada.

These factors don’t even speak to the anti-liberty actions that Justin Trudeau imposed during the COVID pandemic.

Trudeau, like Joe Biden, imposed draconian vaccine mandates, and summarily shut down his entire economy. When truckers peacefully protested these actions, he imposed the Emergencies Act and in a first, froze protester bank accounts, later ruled to be unconstitutional.

My North(ern) American Canadian brothers, Donald Trump didn’t punch you in the face, he punched your impish, Marxist Prime Minister in the face. You would be wise to walk back to your neutral corner (or blue line), sip some water (or crap Canadian whiskey), take a deep breath and survey the battlefield. Leftism is your opponent, not the U.S.

BTW, the U.S. won the fights and the game 3-1.

Image: pointnshoot