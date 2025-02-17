Buttigieg insinuates that Trump’s IG firing spree has something to do with promoting ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think these progressives were actually and very literally without a brain:

If you wanted to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, you would empower the inspectors general.



If you wanted more waste, fraud, and abuse, you would fire them. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 17, 2025

President Trump’s miniature inspectors general firing spree (17 out of 74 isn’t exactly that drastic) has something to do with wanting to see the proliferation of “waste, fraud, and abuse” in government? Or, could it be because the inspectors general were failing miserably at their jobs, somehow missing things like…

The Social Security Administration sending checks (that are getting cashed) to 25 million people above the age of 100, some of whom were born about a century before the founding of this nation in 1776?

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!



Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

There are 395 million SSNs in the database, elapsing the national population by at least 65 millions—this seems like a scandal of unprecedented proportion. And, what does this mean for elections?

And since when does “waste, fraud, and abuse” in government matter to Buttigieg? Let’s not forget this is the same guy who was caught pretending like he rode his bike to work, when in actuality he was chauffeured in a gas-guzzling SUV until he reached the media perimeter, at which point his staff unloaded his bike from the bike rack and he rode the last 15 feet to a meeting.

Where was Buttigieg when the federal government took $7.5 billion to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers, but somehow only managed to build seven? Oh that’s right, he’s the one who oversaw that whole debacle. More than a billion dollars to throw up a single charging outlet? Where did the money go? Well, the inspectors general didn’t really care to find out—maybe that’s part of the reason they were fired?

Did Buttigieg speak up when his colleagues “accidentally” sent hundreds of millions of dollars to the Taliban?

Did he voice his concerns over leaving billions of dollars in military equipment in Afghanistan for absolutely no apparent reason at all?

Did he have anything to say when it was revealed that the Biden administration was still leasing massive office buildings, and paying to furnish them, despite being completely unused?

No, no, and no.

Maybe Buttigieg better just sit this one out?

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.