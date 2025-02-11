Bring back the bands and cheerleaders

Another Super Bowl and another halftime show that I didn't care about. Maybe it's generational, but I had no idea about the halftime performer. Or maybe I am tired of anything that feels like "virtue signaling."

It reminds me of the first Super Bowl, or the NFL-AFL championship game as they called it back then. Go back and watch that game and you will notice that school bands entertained during the halftime: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands!

The NFL, with a non-woke sponsor, could turn this halftime show into a national exhibition of young people who play music. They could give the berths to schools from the states represented. Or maybe just a couple of bands from all those competitions that these young people participate in.

Do you remember the Trump inauguration? Do you remember that high school band from VP Vance's hometown? It was great and the performers were real people thrilled to be there.

On a positive note, it does seem that the people making commercials have come to their senses that "woke" doesn't sell. Even the NFL decided to drop the "End Racism" slogans in the end zones and write "Choose love" instead.

So here is an idea for the NFL Commissioner. No more performers. Try high school bands playing familiar tunes and cheerleaders marching. And make it into a national contest with money supporting scholarships and band budgets.

Who would oppose an idea like that? Make the halftime show great again, with all due respect to the Trump campaign.

Image: Library of Congress, Carol M. Highsmith Collection