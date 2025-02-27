Bipartisan congressional resolution supports Iranian resistance and democratic change

On Wednesday, February 26, a coalition of over 150 bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced House Resolution 166, reaffirming their support for the Iranian people’s struggle for regime change. The resolution backs the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan, which envisions a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran. Additionally, it condemns Tehran’s oppressive policies and calls on global leaders to intensify sanctions against the regime.

Congressional Hearing on the Future of Iran

The resolution was introduced ahead of a Congressional hearing titled “The Future of Iran”, held by the Congressional Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus. Co-chaired by Tom McClintock (Republican) and Brad Sherman (Democrat), the session featured remarks from Maryam Rajavi, who participated virtually. She underscored that Iran’s ultimate solution lies in regime change by the people and the organized resistance, emphasizing that the nationwide resistance network and resistance units are the main drivers of change.

“The Iranian society is on the verge of an explosion. In its 46-year rule, the religious dictatorship has never been weaker,” Rajavi stated. She pointed to the economic collapse, widespread corruption, and growing resistance movements as key factors contributing to the regime’s decline.

McClintock, addressing the session, noted that Iran’s clerical regime has become a global pariah, describing it as “a supreme source of misery, injustice, and oppression to its people.” He expressed optimism that the tide was turning, stating, “It is not inconceivable that within the next few years, we will be celebrating the liberation of Iran.”

Broad International and Bipartisan Support

House Resolution 166 enjoys support from lawmakers across party lines, emphasizing the failure of Western diplomatic efforts over the past 45 years to reform the Iranian regime. The text states:

Whereas the developments of the past year have left no doubt that the source of terrorism and warmongering in the Middle East is the theocratic regime in Iran; [snip] Whereas the Western efforts to change the behavior of this regime have failed, and the only viable solution is the establishment of a secular, democratic, and pluralistic republic by the Iranian people and their resistance….

Prominent lawmakers backing the resolution include:

Tom McClintock (Republican) – Judiciary Committee Member, Co-Chair of the Iran Human Rights Caucus

Brad Sherman (Democrat) – Foreign Affairs Committee Member, Co-Chair of the Iran Human Rights Caucus

Zoe Lofgren (Democrat) – House Administration Committee Member

Randy Weber (Republican) – Science, Space, and Technology Committee Member

Sanford Bishop (Democrat) – Appropriations Committee Member

Dr. Raul Ruiz (Democrat) – Energy and Commerce Committee Member

Jake Ellzey (Republican) – Appropriations Committee Member

Jimmy Panetta (Democrat) – Financial Services Committee Member

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat) – Appropriations Committee Member, Former DNC Chair

Lofgren emphasized that while change must come from within Iran, international voices of support play a crucial role. “It’s important that our support is heard outside Iran to encourage those who have shown tremendous courage,” she said.

Growing Support for Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan

Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Iran’s Future has received widespread global support, with endorsements from:

4,000 parliamentarians worldwide

243 U.S. lawmakers

33 legislative bodies

Over 130 former world leaders

80 Nobel laureates

First unveiled at the European Parliament in November 2024, the plan outlines a clear path for Iran’s transition to democracy.

Recognizing the Right to Resist Against Repression

The hearing also emphasized the right of the Iranian people to resist oppression, particularly the role of resistance units in countering the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and security forces. Speakers acknowledged the crucial role of Iranian women in the uprising, highlighting their defiance against the regime’s brutal crackdown.

Women, disproportionately targeted by the IRGC, have emerged as the leading force against the regime, amplifying the slogan “Women, Resistance, Freedom” in the streets of Iran.

Regime’s Terror Plots and the Protection of Iranian Refugees

The session also addressed Iran’s escalating threats against opposition figures abroad. In 2023, the regime conducted sham trials in absentia against 104 senior members of the Iranian resistance, aiming to justify its terrorist plots against dissidents in exile. Many of these figures are based in France and Albania.

Lawmakers stressed the need to ensure the full protection of political refugees in Ashraf 3, Albania, in line with the 1951 Geneva Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights. Among the 900 residents of Ashraf 3 are former political prisoners and witnesses to the regime’s atrocities, including the 1988 massacre, whose security must be guaranteed so they can testify in international courts against the Iranian regime.

A Turning Point for Iran’s Future

Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca, a former Spanish MEP and survivor of an Iranian regime-backed terrorist attack, called the resolution an inspiration for the Iranian people. He suggested that the U.S. election results signal a tougher stance against Tehran, stating, “The new administration appears determined to take real action against this regime. That is good news.”

House Resolution 166 reflects a bipartisan commitment to supporting a free and democratic Iran, underscoring that the country’s future must be determined by its people and their resistance movement.

