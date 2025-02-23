Bad day for the hate-filled left: MSNBC cancels Joy Reid's wretched show

For wokester leftists, the bad times are rolling.

And for what's probably the most offensive leftist on television, the show's over.

According to Fox News:

MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s program "The ReidOut" as part of a major network shakeup, Fox News Digital has learned. Reid’s 7 p.m. ET program will be replaced by a show featuring Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, Alicia Menendez and RNC Chair turned MSNBC host Michael Steele, according to a source familiar with the plans. Reid will host the final "ReidOut" this week.

Fox News reported that low ratings were the source of the demise:

"The ReidOut" has recently struggled to attract viewers, averaging only 973,000 total viewers during February 2025 compared to 1.3 million during the same month in 2024, marking a 28% decline.

MSNBC just cancelled Joy Reid’s show due to poor ratings.



On her lame show, ‘The ReidOut,’ she constantly attacked Americans and white people while defending illegals and other criminals.



Reid is a talentless hack who’s now getting what she deserves, FIRED! pic.twitter.com/maIFFc7h0O — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2025

Nobody's buying her brand of Nazi-yelling leftwingery any more -- not even other leftists. She's lost 60% of her audience since President Trump was re-elected.

Here's a list of her greatest hits:

The list of Joy Reid’s controversies is so stunningly long-debate is why did she have a show to begin with? MSNBC just canceled her show after a 60% ratings drop -

1. **Homophobic Blog Posts (2000s) - mocked gay individuals, questioned public figures’ sexuality without evidence… — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) February 23, 2025

Joy Reid has been the most deranged, openly racist person on television. pic.twitter.com/kfetYh6YiH — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) February 23, 2025

And there's an irony to this.

Axios reports that MSNBC plans to "lean into its progressive roots in the Trump era."

Is Reid not progressive enough for them?

More likely, she's just awful -- name-calling, inaccurate statements, absolutely deranged commentary, a cartoonish view of Trump and conservatives, and boring as hell.

What a useless show, and worthless commentator, all heat and no light.

Seems even lefties couldn't stand her.

Good riddance. Couldn't happen to a finer hate-filled leftist.

