Are some Trump voters really already tired of winning?

Sadly, many folks actually do get tired of winning.

Or, more accurately in this case, many simply get exhausted by the rapid pace of change that President Trump has brought to the otherwise bloated, stale, entrenched, and corrupt government.

Many voted for “hope and change” in the guise of Barack Hussein Obama, and never had a problem with him weaponizing nearly every federal government agency against his political opponents, because he did so surreptitiously, behind the scenes, hiding this from the citizens he supposedly served. Trump, on the other hand, and his right-hand-man Elon Musk, have been in-your-face transparent. This blitzkrieg push for efficiency and transparency is exactly what the country needs, yet has left some folks feeling overwhelmed. And it has, predictably, led to Democrats, Deep Staters, and mainstream media outlets alike going ballistic and — in some cases -- threatening violence and civil war against the administration.

I am not sure that enough people realize the significance of the battle in which we all find ourselves, a battle that is raging as I type and you read. Whether some of us are aware of it or not, if President Trump and those in his administration do not prevail, we will, as Elon Musk says, live in a bureaucracy, not a democracy. Power will be wrested from the people permanently.

Think about it. If the democratically elected representative of the people, himself aggressive and courageous, who is surrounded by similarly determined and competent folks, cannot ultimately defeat The Deep State/The Swamp/The Vast Unelected Bureaucracy, then who can? And when? The answer is, quite evidently, no one and never.

And the ramifications of that are too dark to long ponder: eternal servitude to an entrenched, faceless tyranny -- for all of us and our descendants. Forevermore. Hopelessness that will lead inevitably to malaise… of the mind, spirit, and body. Dear God, please help us once again to avoid the stygian abyss.

Elon recently tweeted, “We live in the best timeline.” Let us all work, each in our own way, as he and Trump are doing … to make sure a better fate and brighter day awaits us all. In other words -- and very simply -- let us not fail or falter in our quest to Make America Great Again. Because the impetus behind that fervent desire is not based on words or jingoism, but on a yearning for critically important commonsense actions and policies that will make us solvent, respected, prosperous, reverent, and hopeful again.

