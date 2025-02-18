Another case of demand for racism exceeding supply

It turned out that I missed the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.” I’m old enough to remember when the show was funny because the comedy writers understood the audience to whom they were broadcasting.

Well, Trump Derangement Syndrome got Tom Hanks and the writers. They could have just shown us replays of the Czechoslovakian brothers, or Belushi saying “cheeseburger,” or Jane Curtin reading the news.

Not this bunch. They have to remind us once more that they think that Trump voters are racist or just live and die on MSNBC.

Here is the story:

“America’s sweetheart Tom Hanks was crucified by conservatives over his “disgusting” portrayal of a simple, Trump-supporting racist on the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special. The two-time Academy Award winner returned to the stage Sunday night as “Doug” -- a dumb, MAGA hat-wearing contestant on the recurring bit “Black Jeopardy,” where the butt of the joke is Hanks’ character and the black contestants discovering their similarities. During the sketch, Doug, who first appeared on the comedy show in 2016, refuses to shake hands with the game show host, Darnell Hayes, played by “SNL” longtimer Kenan Thompson.“

Okay, so that’s how they want to celebrate 50 big ones? It’s more like reminding everyone that SNL just ain’t funny anymore.

My late father once said that good political comedy requires a bit of truth. You laugh because you recognize the truth and humor drives home the point. In this case, nothing was funny unless you think that all those black men who flipped to Trump are just stupid and ungrateful for walking away.

Maybe Hanks should make another movie about surviving on an island with a soccer ball. He is better suited for that role.

