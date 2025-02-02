Alarming report: Illegals hinder ICE attempts to arrest and deport them

During the first ten days of President Trump’s second term, which began 13 days ago, while estimates vary, approximately 10,000 illegal immigrants have been rounded up by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and deported. Plans to continue and expand these actions have been well publicized and include the Trump Administration’s intention to use the U.S. military’s detention camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to house up to 30,000 illegals.

A stunning investigative report in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal, however, details how “As agents arrive in Chicago and other cities, elaborate operations [by illegals and their supporters—many of them elected local Democrat politicians] are springing into action—aiming to hinder authorities.”

The extensive WSJ article focuses on Chicago, the third most populous city in the country and one that is teeming with illegals. Right before President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, the MSM reported that Chicago would be ground zero for the first efforts by ICE under the command of President Trump and his Border Czar, Tom Homan, to locate, detain, and deport illegals. And with good reason: One notorious encampment in Chicago, “Little Village,” is home to around 70,000 illegal Hispanic immigrants. According to the WSJ, Little Village now stands “ready to thwart the government.”

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities in dark SUVs arrived on the streets [of Little Village] that day, another operation began. The community launched its own counteraction: an urgent system of text chains, social-media groups and calls between local leaders. The response was nearly instantaneous. “Videos are coming in, text messages, people are hitting the street following them throughout the neighborhood until they left,” said Alderman Michael Rodriguez. In the end, the officers made no arrests, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who was born in the United States, has been a Chicago bureaucrat for most of his adult life. As his fawning entry in Wikipedia notes:

He worked as an executive officer at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and was the executive director of the non-profit Enlace, an organization founded by Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, that worked on social issues in Little Village.

The same WSJ article continues:

Little Village is known as an entry point for [illegal] Mexicans migrating to the Midwest and a cultural touchpoint for transplants seeking the tastes and smells of home and quinceañera dresses for teenage daughters. The stucco-and-tile archway over the main shopping street says “Bienvenidos a Little Village”—but that welcome didn’t extend to ICE.

The Wall Street Journal article goes into great detail. It can be read free here. I highly recommend it. If your blood isn’t boiling by the time you finish it, then chances are you are not an American patriot who is sick and tired of the illegal invasion and the resulting transformation of our country.

The current mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, like his Democrat compadres who rule Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and other major U.S. cities, is a sanctuary city zealot who has vowed to oppose the Trump Administration’s legal efforts to track down and kick illegal aliens out of America—starting with over a million of them who have been ordered out of the country after judicial proceedings and moving on from there.

To quote the WSJ again:

In the first week of what was supposed to be a major operation in Chicago, just 100 people [illegals] have been arrested in the city and nearby suburbs, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said Tuesday. Immigrant-rights groups began preparing for stepped-up enforcement right after the November election, said Brandon Lee, communications director at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, or ICIRR. By Thanksgiving, his group made an initial presentation on how to conduct know-your-rights training to its 100 member organizations. It also made plans to turn its immigration hotline into a kind of dispatch center for reports of ICE raids.

Decades ago, Patrick Buchanan cautioned us that culturally and politically, “Demography is destiny.” And now that warning has come to pass thanks to open borders and the transformation it has wrought that is now the status quo in many states in the country.

In California, for example, according to the U.S. Census, in 1960 people of Mexican and Hispanic/Latino origin comprised 9.1% of the population. In 2020, it had grown to 39.4% – “making [Latinos] the largest ethnicity in California” ahead of non-Hispanic whites. How many of them got here legally is the “elephant in the room”—the question that is never asked.

Kevin de León campaigns unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018. Photo by Quinn Dombrowski licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.

In the 1960s, a radical far-left movement of Chicano activists in California began advocating a policy of Reconquista—reconquering the American Southwest (El Norte, as they called it) for Mexico as payback for the Mexican-American War of the 1800s that transferred control of California, Arizona, and other areas that had been under Spanish and then Mexican rule to the United States of America.

Half a century later, in 2017, Democrat Kevin de León, at the time the leader of the State Senate in California, who was “leading the fight to make California a so-called ‘sanctuary state’ has suggested half of his family would be deported for using falsified Social Security cards and other fake identification.”

As CBS News reported on February 6, 2017:

Responding to President Trump’s suggestion of “withholding federal funding” from California, de León said: “Half of my family would be eligible for deportation under the executive order, because they got a false social security card, they got a false identification, they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB 60, they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification.”

Demography is destiny, all right. And reconquista has come to pass, and not only in the border states.

Peter Barry Chowka (extensive new bio here) is a veteran investigative journalist who has been working for six decades in a variety of media, both mainstream and alternative. He is a regular contributor to American Thinker and the BBC in the UK. His most recent appearance on the BBC World Service international program Weekday on January 23, reporting about President Trump, can be accessed here.