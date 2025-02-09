After the failures of lawfare, a leftist judge plows forward to new heights of judicial overreach

After the outrageous coordinated lawfare against President Trump propelled him to the White House for a second time, you'd think the legal establishment might just be more ... circumspect about its means of Getting Trump. You'd think they'd lay low. Maybe just for a spell.

But they're not. They're now moving against him like broken clocks spinning their hands, or chickens with their heads cut off:

According to Breitbart News:

A federal judge issued a ruling on Saturday, blocking Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from having access to Treasury Department data and records. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer explained in his order that the court had “received an application for a temporary restraining order filed by” attorney generals in 19 states. Engelmayer explained the lawsuit from attorney generals in New York, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin “challenges a new policy by the United States Department of Treasury,” which comes at the direction of President Donald Trump and Scott Bessent, the Secretary of the Treasury. The new policy “expands access to the payment systems of the Bureau of Fiscal Services” to political appointees within the Trump administration, and “special government employees,” Engelmayer added.

In what universe is the Treasury Secretary not allowed to look at the records of the agency he manages?

The reported shenanigans involved were pretty bad, too:

The judge's rationale for the maneuver seems to have been pulled out of the air -- there isn't any.

Now the Trump team will have to work without records, without data, with no knowledge of how the Treasury's funds are spent because the deep state says the Trump team, legitimately elected by the voters, has no right to see them.

It was a ruling so bad, so disruptive, so overreaching into the executive branch that it surely will be overturned by a higher court, after a lengthy legal battle, and while that should disgrace the judge for awhile, it also may be the plan -- to cut into Trump's term so that he cannot govern at all.

Musk, for one, thinks something sleazy is going on:

Shut. It. Down.



The system is not going down without a fight.



Judge ruled to block everyone including the Treasury Secretary from seeing how the government is spending our money. Only deep state democrats can access the data.



It forbids the elected government from… pic.twitter.com/2Kmp0PQCwk — Charlie (@MAGACharlie2024) February 9, 2025

It's definitely the deep state and administrative state fighting and thrashing like a speared shark in the water.

They definitely caught something. Now the issue is how to bring it in.

Perhaps Trump can go the Full Biden and just ignore the ruling, as Biden did with so many rulings during his term.

But he shouldn't have to.

Perhaps he can fight it out in the courts for relief -- what sane judge wouldn't rule against this radical leftist judge's claim that Trump is not allowed to govern?

Yet the damage is already done by this ruling, to the credibility of the judicial system, whose operating principle has descended into ipse dixit, which colloquially speaking means 'whatever the heck I say it means.'

This tells us the judicial system is no longer doing its job, but acting on behalf of special interests -- and fighting hard to keep its privileges.

It, too, needs a good hosing out, too, probably as a priority item.

