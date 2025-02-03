A Washington Post writer seems to be confused as to which administration lacked compassion

Most of the media has always acted as though Joe Biden and his Democrats are the ones who show compassion and empathy, while Republicans are just mean.

Take a look at this headline that ran in the Washington Post, by its columnist, Colbert I. King:

It begins this way:

Donald Trump is a moral issue. His actions and policy prescriptions as a president are, as they should be, subject to the political process. His values and sense of right and wrong, however, are another matter. Trump’s convictions matter. His behavior, too. The president brought those observations home with his response to Wednesday night’s midair collision over the Potomac River, as well as his reaction last week to the prayer service held at Washington National Cathedral.

I would challenge all of the people posing as journalists to explain which of the following policies of Biden and the Democrats are merciful, compassionate, or empathetic:

Refusing to give health care to newborn babies born in botched abortions at Planned Parenthood facilities. I can't think of anything less merciful, compassionate, or empathetic than letting a vulnerable baby die without doing anything. A baby certainly feels pain and struggles to breathe.

Seeking to abolish and destroy crisis pregnancy centers which give pregnant women options.

Firing people who made the choice to refuse a vaccine.

Hiring air traffic controllers based on DEI instead of based on skills and intelligence, which has left a shortage.

Forcing children to stay out of schools because of lies by Dr. Anthony Fauci at NIH's NIAID, and the CDC.

Keeping people from going to church and work because of dictatorial edicts caused by the lies of Fauci.

Blocking poor and minority children from having the choice to go to better schools.

Supporting little children having the "option" to destroy their genitalia.

Forcing girls and women to compete against men.

Forcing girls and women to share locker rooms and showers with men.

Building up the financial strength of Iran which spreads terrorism around the world and which calls for death to America and death to Israel.

Seeking to destroy companies which produce reasonably priced energy based on woefully inaccurate computer models and predictions. This is especially unmerciful to the poor and middle class even as it has strengthened Russia and Iran.

Forcing people to buy expensive, inefficient cars and trucks powered by a highly flammable pollutant. This is especially stupid in high fire areas like California.

Refusing to pass the Laken Riley Act until Trump took office.

Opened borders which strengthened cartels and loaded the United States with terrorists and gang members. Where was the mercy when gang members took over apartment buildings?

I don't recall any mercy for all the people who died at the border or were raped coming up during Biden's four years in office. They weren't mentioned at all by Biden.

There is no mercy from a party that works so hard to keep people dependent on the government and to confiscate more money from the people instead of giving them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

Where was the mercy for the people who died in the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Biden didn't mention their names.

It is not merciful for politicians like Biden and Bill Clinton to collect kickbacks from around the world, including from bitter enemies. That is pure greed and corruption, not mercy.

Trump and his delegated representative, Ric Grenell, brought six hostages back from Venezuela within two weeks of taking office. That is mercy at work. And they didn't trade terrorists for them. My guess is most of the media will give little to no coverage to this.

The media is worthless when they lie so much. Trashing Trump and Republicans win neither awards nor any kudos.