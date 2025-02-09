A vile new low for Hamas: Their torturous release of three Israeli hostages

Just when you think Hamas can't can't any viler, any morally fouler, any lower on the totem pole of recognizable decency, their release of the latest group of Israeli hostages imprisoned in Gaza's tunnels for 500 days in a ceasefire deal on Saturday will disabuse you of such delusions.

According to the New York Times:

Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinians jailed by Israel, in a staged handover where rifle-toting Hamas fighters prodded their gaunt captives to give short speeches, effectively at gunpoint, thanking the militants who had held them captive for 16 months. ... For Hamas, the heavily choreographed hostage handover reinforced the group’s message that, despite a devastating war in the Gaza Strip that killed thousands of its members and much of its leadership, the group remains in power there, defying Israeli leaders’ vow to wipe it out. In a statement on the hostage release, Hamas said, “This confirms that our people and their resistance have the upper hand.” Hamas claims it has treated its captives benevolently, but many Israelis saw the images as almost unbearable evidence to the contrary. Three frail, painfully thin hostages were paraded on a stage before a crowd in the city of Deir al-Balah, each holding a Hamas-issued “release certificate,” and made to mouth words written for them.

Many Israelis? Did the Times say 'many'? Perhaps they should tell us about the ones who weren't. You don't even have to be Israeli to be utterly disgusted by Hamas's torturous, hateful, release of criminally held hostages by moral monsters.

And what was with the thanking the terrorists for their hospitality? They forced the hostages at gunpoint to say that before release, demonstrating only how vicious they are if their hostages didn't say it. This is absolute depravity.

Hamas produced this vile propaganda video of the hostages being taken from the tunnels before their release yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KpfI2FiwsD — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 9, 2025

But oh, it gets worse.

Here's the starvation of the hostages, gaslighted in the press as "well treated":

Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister, invoked the defining Jewish trauma of the last century, writing on social media, “The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors.”

The before-and-after pictures of the hostages shared on the internet were disturbing:

Hamas are stone age barbarians & medieval savages. Three released hostages look emaciated & in poor health, including Eli Sharabi.



Eli's wife Lianne is British & their daughters, Noiya & Yahel, are dual national British & Israeli citizens.



He's pictured in the middle. pic.twitter.com/x6DIkbpo1k — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 9, 2025

Please take a good look at the pictures of our hostages, which all look like skeletons, and take a look at the FAT, filthy terrorists who held them. Notice something? Yes, where is the “starving Gaza”? Where is the “genocide” starvation and torture were only applied to our… pic.twitter.com/H7LZXTnU2X — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 9, 2025

This is the first time during the entire Gaza War that I see actual starvation.



And it's an Israeli hostage, not a Gazan. pic.twitter.com/PcRN5c67B7 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 8, 2025

They weren't starving, only their hostages were:

So : This is how the markets in Gaza look like .



But .. you saw our hostages yesterday…



Well…. @sapirlipkin pic.twitter.com/ABNn4aKFcS — Iris (@streetwize) February 9, 2025

This one's never missed a meal:

Never forget how this 'journalist' @Hind_Gaza , who has been reporting on starvation in Gaza for over 15 months, looked. She literally became obese.



The only people who were starved in Gaza were the hostages.pic.twitter.com/mmFmdutrFz — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 8, 2025

Or this one:

Left: an Arab victim of “starvation” in Gaza during the hostage release today, videoing it on his new phone. Over 3,000 calories per person, per day entered Gaza during the war, btw.



Right: an Israeli victim of starvation in Gaza during the hostage release today. pic.twitter.com/M6EfdD6HDL — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) February 8, 2025

Fact is, the dirtbags ate well; they just starved their hostages.

But it was even worse than that.

One of the hostages, Eli Sharabi, spent 500 days in Hamas tunnel captivity, never told once by Hamas that they had murdered the rest of his family.

For fun, they had him make this video upon his frelease, describing his hopes for seeing them upon his return. They giggled and waved their guns in the background as they did:

Even by the disgusting malignant standards of Hamas, this is the definition of evil https://t.co/Oj2CY4omle — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) February 9, 2025

Then Sharabi was told upon his return that his entire family had in fact been murdered:

Not “killed”. Murdered.

Eli Sharabi’s scream upon learning his wife and daughters’ fate will haunt all those responsible all the way to hell.

Earlier today, during the Gaza “ceremony”, Hamas had already gleefully told him that his brother was dead. https://t.co/LfvqXT44sp — Fania Oz-Salzberger 🇮🇱🟣⚖️ פניה עוז-זלצברגר (@faniaoz) February 8, 2025

The suffering of this man is unimaginable. How does anyone recover from that?

And Hamas knew about it, and knew to keep it from him, the better to maximize his suffering when they released him. Hamas killed a lot of hostages in the wake of its Oct. 7 terrorist attack. But they kept this one alive, the better to maximize his suffering when he returned. They wanted to see him suffer more, so they decided not to murder because they liked that better.

Hell doesn't have a deep enough pit for this level of depravity and evil.

And while the New York Times can report that "many" Israelis were upset about this, that clinical understatement doesn't begin to describe the deep desire for vengeance and justice that must be present in Israel now to rid the world of this evil. The only way to deal with it is to wipe it off from the face of the earth. Flattening that hellhole wouldn't quite be good enough, they've really got to be gone. One can only hope that once these hostages are let go, Israel can scrap the ceasefire and exact true justice.

Image: X screen shot