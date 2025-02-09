« Trump and DOGE vs. Democrats, the Deep State, the corporate media, and a lone judge
February 9, 2025

A vile new low for Hamas: Their torturous release of three Israeli hostages

By Monica Showalter

Just when you think Hamas can't can't any viler, any morally fouler, any lower on the totem pole of recognizable decency, their release of the latest group of Israeli hostages imprisoned in Gaza's tunnels for 500 days in a ceasefire deal on Saturday will disabuse you of such delusions.

According to the New York Times:

Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinians jailed by Israel, in a staged handover where rifle-toting Hamas fighters prodded their gaunt captives to give short speeches, effectively at gunpoint, thanking the militants who had held them captive for 16 months.

...

For Hamas, the heavily choreographed hostage handover reinforced the group’s message that, despite a devastating war in the Gaza Strip that killed thousands of its members and much of its leadership, the group remains in power there, defying Israeli leaders’ vow to wipe it out.

In a statement on the hostage release, Hamas said, “This confirms that our people and their resistance have the upper hand.”

Hamas claims it has treated its captives benevolently, but many Israelis saw the images as almost unbearable evidence to the contrary. Three frail, painfully thin hostages were paraded on a stage before a crowd in the city of Deir al-Balah, each holding a Hamas-issued “release certificate,” and made to mouth words written for them.

Many Israelis? Did the Times say 'many'? Perhaps they should tell us about the ones who weren't. You don't even have to be Israeli to be utterly disgusted by Hamas's torturous, hateful, release of criminally held hostages by moral monsters.

And what was with the thanking the terrorists for their hospitality? They forced the hostages at gunpoint to say that before release, demonstrating only how vicious they are if their hostages didn't say it. This is absolute depravity.

But oh, it gets worse.

Here's the starvation of the hostages, gaslighted in the press as "well treated":

Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister, invoked the defining Jewish trauma of the last century, writing on social media, “The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors.”

The before-and-after pictures of the hostages shared on the internet were disturbing:

They weren't starving, only their hostages were:

This one's never missed a meal:

Or this one:

Fact is, the dirtbags ate well; they just starved their hostages.

But it was even worse than that.

One of the hostages, Eli Sharabi, spent 500 days in Hamas tunnel captivity, never told once by Hamas that they had murdered the rest of his family.

For fun, they had him make this video upon his frelease, describing his hopes for seeing them upon his return. They giggled and waved their guns in the background as they did:

Then Sharabi was told upon his return that his entire family had in fact been murdered:

The suffering of this man is unimaginable. How does anyone recover from that?

And Hamas knew about it, and knew to keep it from him, the better to maximize his suffering when they released him. Hamas killed a lot of hostages in the wake of its Oct. 7 terrorist attack. But they kept this one alive, the better to maximize his suffering when he returned. They wanted to see him suffer more, so they decided not to murder because they liked that better.

Hell doesn't have a deep enough pit for this level of depravity and evil.

And while the New York Times can report that "many" Israelis were upset about this, that clinical understatement doesn't begin to describe the deep desire for vengeance and justice that must be present in Israel now to rid the world of this evil. The only way to deal with it is to wipe it off from the face of the earth. Flattening that hellhole wouldn't quite be good enough, they've really got to be gone. One can only hope that once these hostages are let go, Israel can scrap the ceasefire and exact true justice.

Image: X screen shot

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com