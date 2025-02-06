A story about The Babe in Cuba

We remember that Babe Ruth was born in Baltimore on this day in 1895.

Like other major leaguers, he visited Cuba.

Before Castro, the Cuban winter league was where young players went to make an impression on their major league organizations prior to spring training. This is why the likes of Willie Mays, Brooks Robinson and others played down there. There were also many of stars from the Negro Leagues who saw action in the winter league.

I recall my Cuban father and that generation talking about watching these men play ball and catching a little sun at the beach.

Back to the Babe going to Cuba, which he did around 1920. It was quite a story. According to some details gleaned from the Society for American Baseball Research He was paid $2,000 per game and played 10 exhibition games. On Oct. 30, New York defeated Havana 4-3. Ruth hit a double and a triple in three at-bats. Oct. 31: New York won 3-0 against Almendares. Ruth had a triple. Nov. 3 : New York won 7-1 at Havana and Ruth struck out three times against Jose Acosta. Nov. 4 : New York defeated 10-0 to Almendares. Ruth had a hit and a double. Nov. 6 : The Cuban team trounced New York, 11-4. Ruth failed to get a hit but pitched in relief. The hero of the game was Cuban outfielder and future Hall of Famer Cristóbal Torriente , who hit a double and three homers! Ruth came back in 1921 and loved visiting Cuba. Other teams had their spring training in Cuba, such as the Dodgers in 1947. In fact, it was Cuban fans who got to see Jackie Robinson wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers' uniform that spring. Eventually, the Cincinnati Reds had their AAA franchise in Havana, or the Havana Sugar Kings. So we wish the Babe another heavenly birthday and recall the history of pre-Castro Cuban baseball. Communism destroys everything including baseball!

P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Picryl // public domain