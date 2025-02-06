A story about The Babe in Cuba
We remember that Babe Ruth was born in Baltimore on this day in 1895.
Like other major leaguers, he visited Cuba.
Before Castro, the Cuban winter league was where young players went to make an impression on their major league organizations prior to spring training. This is why the likes of Willie Mays, Brooks Robinson and others played down there. There were also many of stars from the Negro Leagues who saw action in the winter league.
I recall my Cuban father and that generation talking about watching these men play ball and catching a little sun at the beach.
Back to the Babe going to Cuba, which he did around 1920.
It was quite a story.
Ruth came back in 1921 and loved visiting Cuba.
Other teams had their spring training in Cuba, such as the Dodgers in 1947. In fact, it was Cuban fans who got to see Jackie Robinson wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers' uniform that spring.
Eventually, the Cincinnati Reds had their AAA franchise in Havana, or the Havana Sugar Kings.
Image: Picryl // public domain