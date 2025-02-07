A relationship Israel can’t afford to ignore

Amid a rapidly shifting Middle East, where Israel’s alliances and security strategies are constantly being tested, one partnership has remained steadfast yet often overlookeded: Azerbaijan. Although much attention is given to the Abraham Accords and Israel’s evolving relationships with Gulf states, Azerbaijan has played a unique and indispensable role in Israel’s regional security and energy strategy.

In recent months, as Israel faces one of the most challenging security crises in its history — with war raging on multiple fronts against Hamas, Hezb’allah, and threats from Iran — Azerbaijan’s quiet but crucial support has become more significant than ever. If Israel fails to maintain and deepen its relationship with Baku, the consequences could be dire, not just for its energy supply, but for its ability to monitor and deter Iranian aggression.

Azerbaijan’s Role in Israel’s Security Today

When Hamas launched its brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, many countries around the world hesitated in their response. Some Middle Eastern nations distanced themselves from Israel, and others outright condemned its military response. Azerbaijan, however, did not waver.

Whereas other airlines canceled flights to Israel, Azerbaijan’s state airline continued operations, ensuring a vital link to the outside world during a time of crisis. More importantly, Azerbaijan increased its oil exports to Israel by 55%, ensuring that despite economic uncertainty and regional instability, Israel’s energy security remained intact.

But perhaps most crucially, Azerbaijan plays a key role in intelligence cooperation. Israel and Azerbaijan share deep concerns over Iran’s regional ambitions, and their intelligence-sharing partnership has been critical in monitoring Iranian activity. Azerbaijan, which shares a long border with Iran, offers a strategic vantage point that Israel simply cannot afford to lose. Reports have long suggested that Israeli intelligence operations in Azerbaijan have been instrumental in countering Iranian threats, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

If Israel were to neglect this partnership, it wouldn’t just lose an ally; it would lose a strategic asset in its ongoing efforts to curb Iranian influence and ensure its national security.

The Energy Factor

Azerbaijan supplies over 60% of Israel’s crude oil, making it the country’s largest energy provider. In a region where energy has often been used as a political weapon, Azerbaijan has consistently provided Israel with a reliable and secure source of oil.

This is not just about convenience — it’s about survival. If Israel were to lose access to Azerbaijani oil, it would be forced to seek alternative suppliers, potentially at greater economic and political costs. The geopolitical risks of relying more heavily on other sources, particularly in the current climate of war and sanctions, could significantly disrupt Israel’s energy stability.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub for energy flowing into Europe aligns with broader Western strategic interests. With Russia’s war in Ukraine shifting global energy dynamics, Baku has emerged as a key player in reducing European dependence on Russian oil and gas. A strong Israel-Azerbaijan relationship not only benefits Israel, but also strengthens an energy corridor that serves U.S. and European interests.

The Elephant in the Room

No discussion of Azerbaijan’s role in global politics would be complete without acknowledging the human rights concerns that critics often raise. Azerbaijan, like many nations in the region, has been scrutinized for its democratic and human rights record. Some argue that its growing partnership with Israel is merely an attempt to distract from these issues and win favor with Western allies.

This is a fair concern, and Israel should always be mindful of the ethical dimensions of its alliances. However, realpolitik matters, especially when it comes to national security. The reality is that Israel operates in a hostile region where it cannot afford to be selective about its friends based on internal governance alone.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is not just an ally of convenience; it is a country with a longstanding relationship with the Jewish people. Unlike many Muslim-majority nations, Azerbaijan has historically provided a safe and thriving environment for its Jewish community. Its capital, Baku, is home to a Jewish population that lives openly and freely, and the mountain Jewish community in Quba has flourished for centuries.

Although human rights concerns should not be ignored, Israel’s security and regional stability must remain the top priority. In an ideal world, every ally would align perfectly with democratic values, but in the real world, alliances are built on strategic necessity.

The Risks of Losing Azerbaijan

If Israel does not actively invest in its relationship with Azerbaijan, it risks not only losing a crucial oil supplier, but also weakening a key line of defense against Iran. Given Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position, its willingness to work with Israel is far from guaranteed in the long term.

Azerbaijan has to balance its relationship with Israel against pressure from Russia, along with Iran and other Muslim-majority nations that disapprove of its ties with Jerusalem. If Israel takes this partnership for granted, Azerbaijan may be forced to scale back intelligence cooperation, reduce energy exports, or distance itself diplomatically.

In a time when Israel is facing mounting global scrutiny and hostility, losing Azerbaijan’s quiet but critical support could be a devastating blow.

Where Does Israel Go from Here?

Israel must recognize the full scope of what Azerbaijan brings to the table — and act accordingly. This means

strengthening economic ties beyond just energy, ensuring that both nations see tangible benefits from the relationship.

deepening military and intelligence cooperation, particularly regarding Iran.

supporting diplomatic initiatives that bolster Azerbaijan’s ties with the West, ensuring that it remains politically incentivized to maintain a strong partnership with Israel.

Furthermore, Israel should actively engage with human rights discussions, not by dismissing concerns, but by fostering dialogue that acknowledges Azerbaijan’s strategic value while encouraging positive change where possible.

In a world where Israel’s security landscape is rapidly evolving, Azerbaijan is an ally that Israel must not take for granted. Its role in Israel’s energy security, intelligence operations, and geopolitical positioning makes it one of the most strategically valuable partnerships Israel has today.

Failing to invest in this relationship could have severe consequences. In a time when Israel faces unprecedented challenges, strengthening ties with a proven and reliable partner like Azerbaijan is not just an option — it’s a necessity.

Vladimir Khanin works at BESA, the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies of Bar Ilan University.

Image via Pixabay.