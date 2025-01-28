Without public input, LA mayor Karen Bass decides to hire ‘outside consultant’ to rebuild the Palisades

Without public input, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass went and appointed a “Chief Recovery Officer” to oversee the post-fire rebuilding process—Steve Soboroff has been largely absent, but no doubt collecting a nice little salary. Now, again without public input, Bass intends to hire an “outside consultant” to rebuild the Palisades.

Here’s the story, from an article at the Los Angeles Times:

The city of Los Angeles is planning to hire an outside consultant to handle a significant rebuilding contract for areas devastated by this month’s Palisades fire, Mayor Karen Bass said Monday. The firm will represent the city’s interests in the wildfire recovery process, including performing damage assessments, monitoring air and water quality, interacting with various federal agencies and ensuring that the city gets as much federal reimbursement as possible, according to chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff.

My prediction? Larry Fink and BlackRock. Why? Well, Ukraine.

In December of 2022, I wrote a blog on a story that had been kept relatively quiet: Volodomyr Zelensky had taken “pro bono” advice from Fink to establish a “patronage program” in Ukraine, which would give foreign investors (both public and private) the chance to “adopt” areas of Ukraine that had suffered destruction during the war with Russia, and rebuild them to essentially “own” them—Zelensky was selling out what originally belonged to the people to the highest governmental and commercial bidders. Here’s what Zelensky said at the time:

Even now, we create a special patronage system. The system will enable leading countries and companies to take patronage over the reconstruction of Ukrainian regions, cities, industries, and enterprises.

It smelled like money laundering to me—which is coincidentally, one of the things Ukraine is best known for—and reminds me of the Clinton Foundation’s (nonexistent) “work” in Haiti after the earthquake in 2010, which saw who knows how much money flood into the Clinton Foundation (Tens of millions? Hundreds of millions? Billions?), a “special patron” if you will, and essentially none to the people of Haiti.

Now, details about Bass’s plan “remain scant” (shocker!), but I write this so we remember to keep an eye on it and know exactly what to look out for.

