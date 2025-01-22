What are we to make of the ‘he’s a Nazi’ attack on Elon Musk?

It’s Day 2 of the “Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute” shtick from the media and the leftist political class. Why are they doing this, and will it have traction?

The faux Nazi salute saga started when Musk, who has a slightly twitchy, overly enthusiastic affect, gave a speech during which he thanked voters from his heart for electing Donald Trump, a man who will restore constitutional liberties to America. What he did was quite obviously was touch his hand to his heart and then throw his heart to the crowd, which is not exactly a part of the approved Nazi salute:

The left, however, seized upon this gesture. Musk, they said, is a Nazi. The subtext, of course, is that Trump is Hitler. I won’t bore you or lard this post with all the hysterical tweets on this point. Suffice it to say that Democrats were very, very excited to have “proof” of their dark suspicions.

It was a real downer for leftists when the Anti-Defamation League (“ADL”), which exists to combat antisemitism, said that Musk did not give a Nazi salute:

This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.



It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on… — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

Apropos the ADL, it’s kind of fun to watch it struggle with the rabid antisemitism and craziness on the left. The ADL is a Democrat-run institution that was all-in on Democrat party policies.

Indeed, two weeks before October 7, the ADL went to war against X because Elon Musk had bought it. Then, October 7 happened, and the organization learned that the Democrat party is increasingly filled with people who dream of killing Jews. The result: The ADL having to defend Musk!

Rabbis chimed, too:

He slapped his chest and threw his arm out.



Thats not neo Nazism.



Hamas are today’s Nazis.



Musk isn’t.



I shouldn’t have to say this, but Twitter seems to have infected people with these extreme reactions to innocent behaviour.



View the video in a wider context. It’s quite… https://t.co/REhLMmgZ7G — 🇮🇱 Rabbi Zvi Solomons Am Yisrael Chai💛💙🕎 (@RabbiZvi) January 21, 2025

This was not a Nazi salute.



Elon Musk is a friend to the Jews.



This is a man with Aspergers, who was passionately trying to throw his heart to the crowd.



There’s no need to invent controversy. https://t.co/NNKuFULmE3 — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ShmuelReichman) January 20, 2025

Naturally, though, leftists weren’t going to let this one go, including (of course) AOC, the same gal who falsely labeled Trump as a rapist, something that justifies a defamation action against her:

What about the guy who did a Nazi salute behind the presidential seal? https://t.co/eghq9Hmunl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2025

That attack did not go well for her.

Indeed, no Democrats came out of this little defamation-fest looking good:

For sane people (and most Americans are embracing sanity), this is all very silly. It will not have traction among voters. So, what’s really going on here?

At the most obvious level, leftists are showing again how shallow they are. Because they’re deeply into visual symbolism (rainbow flags, clenched fists, “in this house” signs, and thousands of other things), many of them have lost their ability to analyze issues at anything more than a subliterate level.

If it looks like a Nazi salute, it must be a Nazi salute. In the same way, they assume that the underdog in any battle must be the beleaguered good guy. That’s part of their passion for Hamas. It lacks Israel’s weapons; ergo, it’s good. And yes, many are that stupid.

But of course, the movers and shakers, including AOC, aren’t stupid. They are out to destroy Musk in any way they can because Musk is a very dangerous threat to them. His championing of free speech leaves them open to all sorts of attacks they previously avoided when the government and media censored all opposing thoughts.

With Musk having opened X to free speech, Trump got his message out...and he won. With Musk having used X to expose the Labour Party’s connection to the Muslim grooming/rape scandal in England, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s hold on power is tenuous. Leftists know that Musk, through the engine of free speech, can do the same to them.

Musk’s obsession with government efficiency—trimming its size and scope—also threatens the hold Democrats have on the federal government. When you have 2.2 million workers who control every aspect of American life, and almost all of whom are Democrats, you have tremendous power (witness what they did to Trump and his supporters during Trump’s and Biden’s administrations).

If the government workforce is suddenly cut in half, that power is also cut in half. And once weakened, the Deep State is even more vulnerable to being gelded and returned to a constitutional government, not an unconstitutional, unelected, highly partisan administrative state.

In other words, although the “Nazi salute” attack is ridiculous, Democrats’ fear of Elon Musk is very real and legitimate. Knowing this, we also know that the “Hitler salute” hoax is not their only salvo. There will be more, and I seriously hope that Musk, having been identified to the rank and file as a “Nazi,” has good security wrapped around him. The Dems are making sure that some nutjob among their number envisions himself as a glorious martyr taking down America’s second-biggest Nazi.

