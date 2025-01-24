United Nations’s Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, uses racial slurs

The United Nations’s Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, is a poster child for the campaign to revoke recognition of not only UNRWA but the United Nations itself, and pull all funding for the UN. Here is the “professionalism” Mofokeng exhibits in her social media postings, the same ones in which she touts her status as “UN Special Rapporteur Right to Health 🇺🇳 | 🩺 M.D | Associate Prof: Law | 📚Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure | Cover Star.” Instead of relying on screen shots posted by others—social media posts can be faked—I took the trouble to see for myself. I have downloaded screen shots in case Mofokeng takes them down when this goes viral.

My fave is that same white man posts but limits his comments to his followers. So you’re a silly little loser too. Can’t even say shit with your chest. Big mouth but scared to leave your section open for comment. I’d still be watching you but it’s the cowardliness it is fitting. — Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (@drtlaleng) January 20, 2025

For the sake of archiving the words, here it is as well:

Her tirade is apparently in reference to Hillel Neuer’s UN Watch. Needless to say, Mofokeng joined the UN’s highly controversial Francesca Albanese in calling for an end to arms shipments to Israel.

“White man” is, by the way, a racial slur here because of the derogatory context in which Mofokeng uses it. Unlike the N word, it is not a racial slur if used in a non-derogatory context.

Here’s another:

If you know that white man who is presenting to a Swiss house about defunding UNRWA, tell him to get my name out his filthy mouth. — Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (@drtlaleng) January 20, 2025

"If you know that white man who is presenting to a Swiss house about defunding UNRWA, tell him to get my name out his filthy mouth." Note by the way, that somebody who responded to this by calling Mofokeng a kaffir, an ethnic slur in South Africa, cannot be condoned either. The fact that Mofokeng uses racist language is not a license for others to use similar language about black people. Stick to the point: Mofokeng seems incapable of making an argument without using racism and profanity. And yes, the UNRWA can credibly be labeled an alleged terrorist organization—once President Trump defunds it, its personnel will have to leech off somebody other than the American taxpayer in the future. Yet, here is Mofokeng defending it:

The absolute nerve to still be harassing UNRWA at this stage is astounding. You are an evil man you bastard. Then they gloat about presenting to the Swiss to ensure they defund as punishment UNRWA. Evil scum. Enjoy your testimony. — Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (@drtlaleng) January 20, 2025

Again, for archive’s sake:

UNRWA stipulates that the United States squandered $153 million in 2023 to support Palestinian refugees, and it is credibly alleged that the money was spent instead to teach hatred of Jews and other “infidels” and provided material support to Hamas—a felony under U.S. law if true. The U.S., in fact, contributes about 30 percent of UNRWA’s budget but now that gravy train is coming to a hard stop so Mofokeng, Albanese, and their fellow UN parasites will have to look elsewhere for money.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to “cancel culture” for denouncing Black Lives Matter’s incitement of civil disorder.

Image: sanjitbakshi, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.